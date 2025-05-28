$41.680.11
47.310.02
ukenru
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 2400 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 8676 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 17186 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 36120 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
07:55 AM • 90187 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 53946 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101641 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 158480 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 112600 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107781 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
0m/s
90%
745mm
Popular news

Drone attack on Moscow: Technopark is on fire, "no serious damage or casualties"

May 28, 03:12 AM • 8564 views

There are no enemy ships in the Black and Azov Seas, the threat from the Mediterranean remains - Navy

May 28, 03:39 AM • 14593 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

07:26 AM • 42446 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

07:37 AM • 19783 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 38944 views
Publications

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 101613 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 120295 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 126214 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 158460 views

Risk as a gift: how technology from the "gray" market becomes a Trojan horse in your personal use

May 26, 04:32 PM • 233155 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

Actual places

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 38983 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 37469 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 43404 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 111914 views

American Music Awards 2025: Billie Eilish's Triumph and List of Winners

May 27, 08:52 AM • 112115 views
Actual

Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2174 views

In the trade of equipment, schemes of "splitting the business" through sole proprietorships are actively used. The lawyer spoke about the signs of such schemes and the possible strengthening of control by the state.

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

The "business fragmentation" schemes through the registration of employees as individual entrepreneurs (FOPs) are actively used in the trade of equipment in Ukraine and may become the object of increased control by the state. This was stated by lawyer, CEO of the law firm "Bolinsky and Team" Svyatoslav Bolinsky in an exclusive comment to UNN.

Details

We often encounter information that law enforcement and tax authorities incriminate the activities of importers or suppliers of equipment as having signs of business fragmentation. Of course, a business can plan the tax burden, but this is already an area of increased attention

- said Bolinsky.

As an example, the expert recalled the recent tax audits of the Yabko network, which came under the scrutiny of regulatory authorities precisely for using similar schemes.

In simple terms, the "gray" market uses "business fragmentation" schemes through the registration of employees as FOPs in order to reduce the tax burden and avoid paying social contributions. Formally, we are talking about cooperation with independent contractors, but in fact, employees perform the same duties as full-time employees. This allows companies to save on taxes and hide real income.

Multifaceted Artur Gatunok, or how the Yabluka network has been trading in "gray" equipment for years22.05.25, 16:44 • 575956 views

According to the lawyer, there is no single criterion by which one can clearly determine the unfair use of the scheme with FOPs - it is necessary to evaluate at least 5-6 features in aggregate. Each of them requires in-depth analysis, because none of them is decisive separately.

We have identified about 20 signs that may indicate the use of illegal schemes. For example, regular payments of fixed amounts, typical contracts for the provision of "consultation" that do not have specific content, or situations where the FOP simultaneously receives a salary as a full-time employee of the same company, etc.

- explained Bolinsky.

Among other signs of possible use of "salary" FOPs, Svyatoslav Bolinsky noted regular monthly transfers of the same amounts (for example, 300 thousand hryvnias), which do not correspond to the real content of service contracts, in particular consultations in the field of commerce. Often such services are provided "orally" or have almost no documentary evidence. Another telling point is when a person is simultaneously an FOP and receives a salary as a full-time employee of the same enterprise, performing typical functions of hired personnel.

Another case, according to the expert, is when, after signals from financial monitoring, investigative bodies can deepen the inspection, paying attention to inconsistencies. For example, the FOP declares millions of incomes, but lives in an old house without repairs or is engaged in cargo transportation without the appropriate category of driver's license. Such facts may indicate fictitious activities that are not recorded by banks or tax authorities, but can be established by investigators.

Bolinsky predicts that control over such schemes by the State Tax Service, NABU and banks will only intensify.

There is a trend of working out control scripts. If you do not develop effective tools, there is a risk of either driving business into the shadows, or stimulating it to legalization. But this will definitely affect the end consumer

- emphasized the lawyer.

Svyatoslav Bolinsky refrained from a specific assessment of losses for the budget, but noted that the scale of use of schemes with "salary" FOPs is quite significant. In his opinion, the significant difference between the national level of tax burden on business (about 18%) and the rate for FOPs on the simplified system (5%) creates the preconditions for abuse. He also emphasizes the importance of finding a balance between the fiscal interests of the state and the real conditions in which business is forced to operate today.

Today we need a balance between the interests of the state and business, which is forced to survive in difficult conditions. I am surprised that there is still no effective state program. I remember that in the early 2000s, a program was developed to bring salaries out of the shadows - with a preferential period for adaptation. It was intended to give people the opportunity to work legally and stably. It was projected for years to come. But for some reason, the program was never implemented. Why - it's hard to say

- summarized the lawyer.

Recall

By saving a few hundred hryvnias when buying equipment from unverified sources, you risk much more - in particular, the security of your data. The threat from "gray" imports has already caused an international reaction, and in Ukraine, experts emphasize that this issue concerns not only the comfort of the user, but also national security. Uncertified devices may contain vulnerabilities that threaten data privacy, system stability, and network security. The growth in gray imports also negatively affects the economy, distorts competition and complicates control over compliance with quality standards.

Often, choosing equipment from "gray" imports, users do not even suspect that they may become victims of fraud. The devices look familiar and work, at first glance, normally, but may contain malicious programs or hidden vulnerabilities. For example, in 2023, researchers discovered that more than a million Android-based devices – such as TV boxes, tablets and automotive systems – were infected with malware that allowed attackers to use these devices for fraudulent activities without the knowledge of the owners.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
State Tax Service of Ukraine
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Ukraine
Brent
$64.08
Bitcoin
$108,932.10
S&P 500
$5,915.20
Tesla
$359.54
Газ TTF
$36.99
Золото
$3,337.45
Ethereum
$2,658.13