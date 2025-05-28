What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

A multicooker is the ideal helper for every housewife in the kitchen, especially when you want to save time, but cook something healthy and delicious.

UNN has collected three different recipes - for every taste: from fragrant soup with ham to tender roast with chicken and classic pasta Bolognese. These dishes are easy to prepare, do not require complicated ingredients and are suitable for a family dinner.

Ham soup with beans and bone, cooked in a multicooker

Ingredients for the broth:

1.2 kg of ham with bone or pork knuckle;

2 carrots;

1 stalk of celery;

2 cloves of garlic;

3 sprigs of thyme or 1/2 tsp of dried thyme;

1.5-2 cups of dried white beans;

2 liters of water.

Ingredients for the soup:

2 tbsp of oil;

1 onion;

2 cloves of garlic;

3 stalks of celery;

2 carrots;

2.5 cups of milk;

60 g of young spinach;

1/3 cup of corn flour or starch.

Method of preparation

Step 1

First you need to prepare the broth. Put all the ingredients for it in a multicooker and cook on low heat for 8 hours or 4 hours on high heat.

Step 2

Next, separate the meat from the bone and chop. Then return half of the ham to the multicooker. Throw away the sprig of thyme from the broth. Take out and cut the carrots and celery, return to the multicooker.

Step 3

Fry half of the ham in 1 tbsp of oil until golden brown and crispy. Transfer most of it to the multicooker, you can leave some for decoration.

Step 4

In the same pan, melt the remaining oil and fry the onion and garlic. Add the celery and carrots, cook for 3 minutes until soft.

Step 5

Add 2 cups of milk to the roast, mix.

Step 6

Combine the cornstarch and the remaining milk. Pour into the pan, stirring. Stir until the mixture thickens. Transfer to the multicooker.

Step 7

Add spinach to the multicooker. Cook on low heat for 30 minutes.

Roast chicken

Ingredients:

a piece of butter;

½ tbsp of olive oil;

1 large onion;

1 ½ tbsp of flour;

650 g of chicken thigh fillet;

3 cloves of garlic;

400 g of young potatoes;

2 stalks of celery;

2 carrots;

250 g of mushrooms;

15 g of dried porcini mushrooms;

500 ml of broth;

2 tsp of Dijon mustard;

2 bay leaves.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Fry finely chopped onion in butter and olive oil.

Step 2

Mix flour, salt and pepper and roll the chicken thigh fillet in this mixture.

Step 3

Squeeze the garlic into the pan and put the chicken in the flour mixture, cook for 4-5 minutes.

Step 4

Put young potatoes, cut in half, diced celery, carrots, mushrooms, 15 g of dried porcini mushrooms soaked in water in the multicooker. Also add broth, Dijon mustard and bay leaves there.

Step 5

Mix everything thoroughly. Cook on low heat for 7 hours. If on high heat, 4 hours will be enough.

Bolognese in a multicooker

Ingredients:

1 tbsp of olive oil;

1 kg of ground beef;

1/2 cup of dry red wine;

700 g of tomatoes in their own juice;

2 bay leaves;

3 cloves of garlic;

1 tsp of Italian herbs;

1 onion;

1 carrot;

2 stalks of celery;

1/2 cup of tomato paste;

1 tsp of sugar;

500 g of spaghetti.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Fry the minced meat over medium-high heat for 8 minutes or until browned. Add wine. Cook for another 2 minutes.

Step 2

Transfer the minced meat mixture to the multicooker. Add tomatoes in their own juice, bay leaf, garlic, Italian herbs, onion, carrot, celery, bouillon powder, tomato paste, sugar and 1/4 cup of water.

Cover with a lid. Cook on low heat for 8 hours.

Step 3

Boil the pasta, following the instructions on the package.

Step 4

Serve Bolognese sauce with pasta, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and basil.