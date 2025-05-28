What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

$41.680.11
"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment
Exclusive
12:43 PM • 10983 views

"Gray" economy: lawyer talks about the main features of business splitting schemes in the trade of equipment

12:12 PM • 24751 views

General Staff confirmed the hitting of important objects of the Russian military-industrial complex in the Moscow region and the Ivanovo region

10:11 AM • 30602 views

I am ready for a trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin - Zelenskyy

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 49419 views

The Prosecutor's Office demands to intensify the investigation regarding the chief lawyer of the NBU, Zyma

Exclusive
May 28, 07:55 AM • 115597 views

Energy Minister Halushchenko on possible plans of the Russian Federation to restart the ZNPP: "They may lead to unpredictable consequences"

Exclusive
May 28, 06:00 AM • 60137 views

Strengthening limits on card-to-card transfers from June: economist refuted myths and explained who it will affect

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118287 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

Exclusive
May 27, 01:16 PM • 171509 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say

Exclusive
May 27, 11:19 AM • 113155 views

Summer 2025 in colors and styles: the main trends in interior design

Exclusive
May 27, 08:04 AM • 107948 views

Odesa, Zakarpattia, and Volyn: Expert Talks About Vacation Options

Railway in three regions came under enemy attacks - Ukrzaliznytsia

May 28, 05:29 AM • 16484 views

Drone attack in the Moscow region: the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported what was hit and why it is important

May 28, 06:58 AM • 13066 views

Trump plans to revive nuclear energy in the US: a number of decrees have been signed

May 28, 07:26 AM • 54549 views

In the Sumy direction, the Russians are accumulating 50,000 troops - Zelenskyy

May 28, 07:37 AM • 32442 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 56792 views
What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

02:15 PM • 5186 views

"Betis" - "Chelsea": preview of the Conference League final

May 28, 05:00 AM • 118267 views

Lawsuit against Sony for the right to trade in "gray" equipment and beating a buyer: who is behind the Stylus network

May 27, 03:12 PM • 133453 views

Top trends of prom fashion 2025: what is relevant and how much it costs

May 27, 02:30 PM • 139019 views

Animal Rights Activists Report "Exploitation" of Piglets in Kyiv Coffee Shop: What Owners and Police Say
Exclusive

May 27, 01:16 PM • 171486 views
Oleh Syniehubov

Friedrich Merz

Frank-Walter Steinmeier

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Lindsey Graham

White House

Kharkiv Oblast

Kyiv

Kursk Oblast

Sweden

The Last Of Us: series creators hinted at Pedro Pascal's return in the third season

01:39 PM • 6852 views

Betrayal after almost 30 years together: Hugh Jackman's ex-wife revealed details about the reasons for the divorce

08:54 AM • 57566 views

Ghost in Beverly Hills: Paris Hilton is scared that her two-year-old son sees mystical creatures

May 27, 05:27 PM • 42678 views

HBO has officially introduced the actors who will play Harry Potter, Hermione, and Ron in the new series

May 27, 04:05 PM • 48139 views

Jia Jia and De De: Names chosen in competition for Hong Kong's twin panda cubs

May 27, 09:48 AM • 116259 views
Shahed-136

9K720 Iskander

Kh-59

Kalibr (missile family)

Iron dome

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4932 views

The article presents three recipes for a multicooker: ham soup, roast chicken, and classic pasta Bolognese. The dishes do not require complicated ingredients and are suitable for a family dinner.

What to cook in a multicooker: proven recipes for dinner

A multicooker is the ideal helper for every housewife in the kitchen, especially when you want to save time, but cook something healthy and delicious.

UNN has collected three different recipes - for every taste: from fragrant soup with ham to tender roast with chicken and classic pasta Bolognese. These dishes are easy to prepare, do not require complicated ingredients and are suitable for a family dinner. 

Ham soup with beans and bone, cooked in a multicooker

Ingredients for the broth:

  • 1.2 kg of ham with bone or pork knuckle;
    • 2 carrots;
      • 1 stalk of celery;
        • 2 cloves of garlic;
          • 3 sprigs of thyme or 1/2 tsp of dried thyme;
            • 1.5-2 cups of dried white beans;
              • 2 liters of water.

                Ingredients for the soup:

                • 2 tbsp of oil;
                  • 1 onion;
                    • 2 cloves of garlic;
                      • 3 stalks of celery;
                        • 2 carrots;
                          • 2.5 cups of milk;
                            • 60 g of young spinach;
                              • 1/3 cup of corn flour or starch.

                                Method of preparation 

                                Step 1

                                First you need to prepare the broth. Put all the ingredients for it in a multicooker and cook on low heat for 8 hours or 4 hours on high heat.

                                Step 2

                                Next, separate the meat from the bone and chop. Then return half of the ham to the multicooker. Throw away the sprig of thyme from the broth. Take out and cut the carrots and celery, return to the multicooker.

                                Step 3

                                Fry half of the ham in 1 tbsp of oil until golden brown and crispy. Transfer most of it to the multicooker, you can leave some for decoration.

                                Easy to prepare, tastes like in a restaurant: three tuna pasta recipes26.05.25, 16:47 • 2330 views

                                Step 4

                                In the same pan, melt the remaining oil and fry the onion and garlic. Add the celery and carrots, cook for 3 minutes until soft.

                                Step 5

                                Add 2 cups of milk to the roast, mix.

                                Step 6

                                Combine the cornstarch and the remaining milk. Pour into the pan, stirring. Stir until the mixture thickens. Transfer to the multicooker.

                                Step 7

                                Add spinach to the multicooker. Cook on low heat for 30 minutes. 

                                Roast chicken

                                Ingredients:

                                • a piece of butter;
                                  • ½ tbsp of olive oil;
                                    • 1 large onion;
                                      • 1 ½ tbsp of flour;
                                        • 650 g of chicken thigh fillet;
                                          • 3 cloves of garlic;
                                            • 400 g of young potatoes;
                                              • 2 stalks of celery;
                                                • 2 carrots;
                                                  • 250 g of mushrooms;
                                                    • 15 g of dried porcini mushrooms;
                                                      • 500 ml of broth;
                                                        • 2 tsp of Dijon mustard;
                                                          • 2 bay leaves.

                                                            How to save money on groceries: nutritionist's tips for healthy eating 26.05.25, 09:37 • 100387 views

                                                            Method of preparation 

                                                            Step 1

                                                            Fry finely chopped onion in butter and olive oil. 

                                                            Step 2

                                                            Mix flour, salt and pepper and roll the chicken thigh fillet in this mixture.

                                                            Step 3

                                                            Squeeze the garlic into the pan and put the chicken in the flour mixture, cook for 4-5 minutes.

                                                            Step 4

                                                            Put young potatoes, cut in half, diced celery, carrots, mushrooms, 15 g of dried porcini mushrooms soaked in water in the multicooker. Also add broth, Dijon mustard and bay leaves there.

                                                            Step 5

                                                            Mix everything thoroughly. Cook on low heat for 7 hours. If on high heat, 4 hours will be enough.

                                                            Refreshing drinks at home: simple recipes for hot days23.05.25, 15:46 • 2512 views

                                                            Bolognese in a multicooker

                                                            Ingredients:

                                                            • 1 tbsp of olive oil;
                                                              • 1 kg of ground beef;
                                                                • 1/2 cup of dry red wine;
                                                                  • 700 g of tomatoes in their own juice;
                                                                    • 2 bay leaves;
                                                                      • 3 cloves of garlic;
                                                                        • 1 tsp of Italian herbs;
                                                                          • 1 onion;
                                                                            • 1 carrot;
                                                                              • 2 stalks of celery;
                                                                                • 1/2 cup of tomato paste;
                                                                                  • 1 tsp of sugar;
                                                                                    • 500 g of spaghetti.

                                                                                      How to cook cereals and not spoil them: proportions, time and life hacks19.05.25, 13:11 • 174361 view

                                                                                      Method of preparation 

                                                                                      Step 1

                                                                                      Fry the minced meat over medium-high heat for 8 minutes or until browned. Add wine. Cook for another 2 minutes.

                                                                                      Step 2

                                                                                      Transfer the minced meat mixture to the multicooker. Add tomatoes in their own juice, bay leaf, garlic, Italian herbs, onion, carrot, celery, bouillon powder, tomato paste, sugar and 1/4 cup of water.

                                                                                      Cover with a lid. Cook on low heat for 8 hours.

                                                                                      Step 3

                                                                                      Boil the pasta, following the instructions on the package. 

                                                                                      Step 4

                                                                                      Serve Bolognese sauce with pasta, sprinkled with Parmesan cheese and basil.

                                                                                      Alina Volianska

                                                                                      Alina Volianska

                                                                                      Life hackPublicationsCulinary
