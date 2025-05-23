Refreshing drinks at home: simple recipes for hot days
Kyiv • UNN
Quench your thirst on hot days! Simple recipes for homemade drinks with lemon, mint, fruits and soda that are easy to prepare for everyone.
In the last days of May, the weather is warm, so it's time to refresh yourself with something tasty and natural. Homemade drinks with fruits, mint and soda water not only quench thirst, but also give a pleasant mood. Without much effort and complicated ingredients, everyone can prepare them.
UNN has prepared simple recipes that are easy to cook at home when you want something refreshing and tasty.
Classic lemonade with lemon, mint and soda water
Ingredients
- 1 cup of fresh mint leaves;
- 1 cup of freshly squeezed lemon juice;
- 6 cups of cold water; ice.
- for syrup 1 cup of sugar;
- 1 cup of water.
Method of preparation
Step 1
Prepare the syrup. To do this, mix sugar and water and put on medium heat. Stir until sugar dissolves. Increase the heat and bring to a boil. Then reduce the heat to medium and simmer for about three minutes. Cool well.
Step 2
Put fresh mint leaves in a pitcher for drinks and pour in the pre-cooked sugar syrup.
Step 3
Gently crush the leaves with a wooden spoon, trying not to tear them. Add lemon juice and cold water.
Step 4
Add ice before serving and garnish with lemon slices. Read also:
Strawberry and Cream Day: Desserts That Are Easy to Make at Home21.05.25, 18:09 • 1374 views
Non-alcoholic mojito with lime, mint and sprite
Ingredients
- mint leaves sugar syrup (as in the previous recipe);
- lime juice;
- soda water (Sprite);
- ice;
- a slice of lime for garnish.
Method of preparation
Step 1
Combine mint and sugar syrup in a tall glass and mash lightly.
Step 2
Next, add lime juice and ice. Gently stir these ingredients to combine them. Add soda water and ice.
Step 3
Garnish with lime before serving.
A few simple recipes for sweets that can be made with walnuts17.05.25, 18:00 • 170771 view
Fruit punch with grapefruit, apple juice and soda water
Ingredients
- 2 tablespoons of powdered sugar;
- 2.5 liters of mineral water with the taste of apple and pink grapefruit;
- 2 tablespoons of lime juice;
- 1 cup of diced seedless watermelon;
- 250 g of strawberries;
- 1 cup of mint leaves; ice.
Method of preparation
Step 1
Mix powdered sugar with 2 tablespoons of water and put on low heat, stirring constantly. After the syrup is ready, remove from heat and cool.
Step 2
Mix sugar syrup, apple and grapefruit flavored water, lime juice, watermelon, strawberries and mint leaves in a beverage container.
Step 3
Before serving, you can cut fruit into each glass and pour the finished punch on top.
Young Potato Season: 3 Delicious Recipes to Try12.05.25, 15:29 • 11690 views
Watermelon lemonade with mint and ice
Ingredients
- 1/4 of watermelon;
- 1 lemon;
- a little mint;
- soda water; ice.
Method of preparation
Step 1
Peel and cut the watermelon into pieces. Do the same with the lemon.
Step 2
Put watermelon, lemon and mint slices in a blender and whisk.
Step 3
Pour part of the watermelon mixture into a glass and pour in soda water. Add ice if desired.
May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation01.05.25, 16:44 • 152238 views
Drink with strawberries, cucumber and lime
Ingredients
- 3 strawberries;
- a piece of cucumber 3 cm thick;
- 1 teaspoon of sweetener;
- juice of half a lime;
- 1 glass of soda water;
Method of preparation
Step 1
Mash strawberries, cucumber, sweetener and lime in a tall glass.
Step 2
Add ice, then soda water and stir.
Healthy breakfasts for energy and good mood: 5 delicious recipes19.02.25, 08:32 • 232365 views
Lemonade with kiwi and lemon juice
Ingredients
- 1 kiwi;
- 1 cup of sugar 3 ⁄ 4 cup of lemon juice;
- 1 liter of soda water;
Method of preparation
Step 1
Peel the kiwi and mash with a blender. Strain the mixture through a fine sieve.
Step 2
In a beverage container, mix sugar and lemon juice until completely dissolved.
Step 3
Add the grated kiwi there, mix.
Step 4
Add chilled soda water to the mixture. Stir.
Homemade pizza for Sunday dinner: 3 delicious recipes11.05.25, 15:03 • 18931 view
Sugar-free apple lemonade with mint
Ingredients
- juice of 2½ lemons;
- 2 apples;
- 1 l of water;
- mint leaves; ice.
Method of preparation
Step 1
Using a blender, mix lemon juice, apples and water until smooth. Put in the refrigerator for a while.
Step 2
Add ice before serving and garnish with mint leaves.
What to cook with cucumbers: 5 ideas for every day20.05.25, 14:42 • 2426 views
Drink with blueberries and orange
Ingredients
- 1 orange;
- 1 cup of blueberries;
- 2 sprigs of rosemary;
- 3 cups of ice;
- 5 cups of cold water.
Method of preparation
Step 1
Mash the blueberries to almost a puree. Also crush the rosemary sprigs a little.
Step 2
Put ice, mashed blueberries, orange slices, rosemary in a container for drinks and pour water over everything.
Step 3
Put the drink in the refrigerator for 3 hours.
Granola, muesli, flakes: a nutritionist explained whether dry breakfasts can be healthy07.05.25, 16:29 • 47632 views
Drink with cucumber, lemon and mint
Ingredients
- 1 cucumber;
- 1 cup of mint leaves;
- 1 cup of lemon juice;
- 1 cup of water;
- 120 ml of maple syrup or honey;
- 720 ml of soda water.
Method of preparation
Step 1
Beat cucumber, mint leaves, lemon juice, 1 cup of water and sweetener in a blender until smooth.
Step 2
Pour the mixture into a container for drinks through a fine sieve. Add soda water.
Experts have named 5 main criteria for choosing the right diet07.11.24, 07:07 • 45595 views
Non-alcoholic Pina Colada with pineapple juice and coconut milk
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups of frozen pineapple chunks;
- 1/4 cup of ice;
- 3/4 cup of pineapple juice;
- 3/4 cup of coconut milk;
- 1-3 tablespoons of sugar.
Method of preparation
Step 1
Beat pineapple chunks and ice with a blender.
Step 2
Pour pineapple juice and coconut milk on top. Add sugar. And beat everything well again.