Strawberry and Cream Day: Desserts That Are Easy to Make at Home
Kyiv • UNN
May 21 is National Strawberry and Cream Day in the United States. The article presents recipes for strawberry cheesecake in a glass, Victoria sponge cake and classic strawberries with cream.
Today, May 21, the United States celebrates National Strawberry and Cream Day - a day dedicated to one of the simplest and most beloved desserts. This simple combination of fresh berries and delicate cream will appeal to everyone. So UNN has collected three dessert recipes with this incredible combination.
Strawberry cheesecake in a glass
Ingredients:
- 300 ml of heavy cream;
- 100 g cream cheese;
- 300 g of strawberries;
- 2 tbsp. of powdered sugar;
- 2 meringues;
- 2 ginger cookies;
Method of preparation
Step 1
Beat the cream and cream cheese until soft peaks form.
Step 2
Peel the strawberries from the stalks and cut into quarters.
Step 3
Add powdered sugar to some of the strawberries, mix and add the cream mixture.
Step 4
Layer strawberry cream, the rest of the sliced strawberries, meringue and cookies in a glass.
Victoria sponge cake
Ingredients:
- 200 g of sunflower oil;
- 200 g of powdered sugar;
- 4 medium eggs;
- 200 g of flour;
- 1 tsp of baking powder;
- 2 tbsp. of milk;
- 1 tsp of vanilla extract;
- 400 g of strawberries;
- 50 g of powdered sugar;
- 200 g of strawberry jam;
- juice of half a lemon;
- 200 ml of heavy cream.
Method of preparation
Step 1
Line a baking dish with parchment paper and grease lightly with oil. Preheat oven to 170 °C.
Step 2
Beat the butter and powdered sugar with a mixer until the mixture is light and fluffy.
Step 3
Gradually add the eggs to the butter mixture. Add baking powder and a tablespoon or two of flour.
Step 4
Add the remaining flour, milk and vanilla and mix well. Place the dough in the prepared form, then spread it evenly with a spatula and smooth the surface. Bake on the middle shelf of the oven for 50 minutes - 1 hour. After baking, remove the mold and let it cool for 10 minutes.
Step 5
Cut four strawberries into small pieces and mix with 1 tsp of powdered sugar. Next, cut the remaining strawberries in half or quarters. And leave a few more berries whole. Mix the powdered sugar with 2 tsp of jam and all the lemon juice to make a thick filling. Pour the cream into a bowl and beat until it holds its shape. Transfer the cream to a pastry bag with a thin star nozzle.
Step 6
Cut the sponge cake in half. Spread some of the remaining jam over one of the halves of the cut sponge cake. Squeeze half of the whipped cream on top and spread the chopped strawberries. Cover with the top layer. Squeeze out the rest of the whipped cream, then spread the strawberries on top. Drizzle with glaze to finish.
Strawberries with cream
Ingredients:
- 1 kg of fresh strawberries;
- 500 g of sour cream;
- 2/3 cup of condensed milk;
- 2/3 cup of heavy cream;
Method of preparation
Step 1
Slice the strawberries thinly.
Step 2
Combine sour cream, condensed milk, heavy cream, condensed milk and vanilla and beat with a mixer for 2 minutes.
Step 3
Put 1/2 cup of fresh sliced strawberries in a cup. Pour 1/2 cup of cream mixture on top.
Step 4
Garnish with whipped cream before serving.
