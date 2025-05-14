$41.500.04
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents
Aggressive behavior among adolescents: psychologist talks about the causes and gives recommendations to parents

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6364 views

The article presents three simple recipes for desserts made from overripe bananas: banana pudding, banana parfait, and coconut-banana pancakes. All recipes are easy to prepare.

How to save overripe bananas: three simple recipes

Probably everyone has had a situation where they bought bananas, but didn't have time to eat them and they became overripe. Soft, with dark skin, they are no longer suitable for a snack, but this is not a reason to throw them away. On the contrary, these bananas are ideal for homemade desserts. UNN recommends three simple recipes to its readers.

Details

Grandma's Banana Pudding 

Ingredients for pudding:

  • 1 cup of sugar;
    • ½ cup of wheat flour; 
      • ½ teaspoon of salt;
        • 4 large eggs;
          • 2 cups of milk;
            • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract;
              • 1 tablespoon of oil;
                • 1 (12 ounce) package of vanilla wafers;
                  • 4 medium bananas.

                    Ingredients for meringue:

                    • ⅛ teaspoon of citric acid;
                      • 5 tablespoons of sugar;
                        • ½ teaspoon of vanilla extract.

                          Method of preparation 

                          Step 1

                          Preheat oven to 190°C.

                          Step 2

                          To make the pudding, combine sugar, flour and salt in a separate bowl. Mix. 

                          Climate crisis threatens bananas: two-thirds of the area will become unsuitable - research12.05.25, 13:31 • 3880 views

                          Step 3

                          Next, separate the egg whites from the yolks for the meringue. Combine milk and sugar. Beat the yolks in a saucepan over medium heat and gradually add the milk mixture. Bring to a boil and cook until the mixture thickens slightly, 8-10 minutes. Then add the butter and continue stirring until thickened to a pudding consistency, another 5-7 minutes.

                          Step 4

                          Place the wafers on the bottom of the baking dish. Top with two sliced bananas and cover with half of the pudding. Repeat the layers again.

                          Step 5

                          To make the meringue, beat the egg whites, gradually adding citric acid, until soft peaks form. Add sugar and continue beating on high speed until stiff peaks form. Add vanilla. Spread the finished meringue on the pudding.

                          Step 6

                          Bake this dessert in a preheated oven until the meringue is browned, 15-20 minutes. 

                          Banana parfait

                          Ingredients:

                          • 3 bananas;
                            • 2 cups vanilla flavored yogurt;
                              • 1 ½ tablespoons of sugar;
                                • 100 g of shortbread cookies;
                                  • Whipped cream (optional).

                                    Banana peel: a new ingredient for baking, healthy and delicious16.04.25, 05:41 • 10185 views

                                    Method of preparation 

                                    Step 1

                                    Mash 1 banana and add yogurt and sugar. Mix everything well.

                                    Step 2

                                    Crush the cookies and spread about 2 tablespoons on the bottom of 4 clear 240 ml glasses. Then add 3 tablespoons of yogurt cream.

                                    Step 3

                                    Cut the remaining 2 bananas. Put a few pieces on the cream. Repeat the layers 2 more times. You can put the remaining crushed cookies and whipped cream on top of the last layer.

                                    Coconut-banana pancakes

                                    Ingredients:

                                    • 2 cups of wheat flour;
                                      • 3 tsp baking powder;
                                        • 3 tbsp sugar;
                                          • ½ tsp salt;
                                            • 10 tbsp coconut flakes;
                                              • 2 medium bananas;
                                                • 2 eggs;
                                                  • 1 cup of coconut water;
                                                    • 1 cup of coconut milk;
                                                      • ¾ cup of cow's milk;
                                                        • 1 tsp vanilla extract;
                                                          • 2 tbsp coconut oil;
                                                            • 2 tbsp of oil;
                                                              • olive oil spray for frying.

                                                                Method of preparation 

                                                                Step 1

                                                                Sift flour and baking powder and add sugar, salt and coconut flakes, then mix lightly.

                                                                Step 2

                                                                Whisk together eggs, coconut water, coconut milk, cow's milk, vanilla extract, coconut oil and melted butter.

                                                                Step 3

                                                                Combine the dry ingredients with the wet ingredients and mix lightly. Then add the diced bananas.

                                                                Step 4

                                                                Heat a frying pan and grease it with frying oil. Pour in the batter — about 1 cup for a large pancake or ¼ cup for a small one. Fry until bubbles appear on the surface, about 2–3 minutes. Then carefully flip the pancake and cook for another 1–2 minutes, until golden brown and crispy.

                                                                Step 5

                                                                Pancakes can be served with peanut butter and maple syrup.

                                                                What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes10.05.25, 09:30 • 97151 view

                                                                Alina Volianska

                                                                Alina Volianska

                                                                UNN Lite
Culinary
