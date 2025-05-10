$41.510.00
Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting
05:58 AM • 5890 views

Macron, Tusk, Starmer and Merz arrived in Kyiv for the "coalition of the resolute" meeting

May 9, 06:38 PM • 23818 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 48878 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 41200 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 60662 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 68854 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 62082 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 65435 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 69367 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 122165 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Publications
Exclusives
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

06:30 AM • 3838 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 122165 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 136269 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 119928 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 181638 views
Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 48878 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 39493 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 46803 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 55628 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 34820 views
What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3790 views

In May, many fresh vegetables and fruits appear, such as radishes, spinach, new potatoes and strawberries. You can prepare simple and healthy dishes from them.

What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May is a period when more and more fresh vegetables, greens and fruits begin to appear. So it's time to add more healthy, seasonal and light food to your diet. Radishes, sorrel, spinach, young potatoes, green onions, fragrant arugula and strawberries - all this is now easy to find in the store. And you don't need to come up with complicated recipes: a few simple ingredients and a little imagination are enough.

UNN has made a selection of healthy and light dishes from seasonal vegetables and fruits.

Vegetables

Radish

Rich in vitamin C and has a positive effect on the body, cleansing it of accumulated toxins and toxins.

Young potatoes

It is a good source of potassium and contains fiber and organic acids that are beneficial for digestion.

Asparagus

Helps improve blood circulation and lowers blood pressure.

Peas

Contains vitamins B, C, D, K, and also helps to lose weight.

Beet

Rich in iron, so it has a positive effect on the liver and heart.

How to make pastila at home: 3 delicious recipes06.05.25, 13:17 • 10482 views

Greens

Nettle

It contains a lot of vitamin C, which helps in the fight against colds and strengthens the immune system.

Spinach

It contains iron and vitamins A and C, which is good for healthy hair growth and provides moisture to the scalp.

Sorrel

It has a positive effect on bones and joints because it contains a lot of magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus.

Rhubarb

Lowers blood sugar levels and has a positive effect on the digestive system.

Green onion

Contains vitamins B and C and promotes better food absorption.

Lettuce leaves

Helps prevent constipation and digestive problems.

Arugula

Prevents the development of cancer and strengthens the nervous system.

Dill and parsley

They strengthen the cardiovascular system and help with diabetes.

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation01.05.25, 16:44 • 151930 views

Fruits and berries

Strawberry

Rich in vitamin C, so it has a beneficial effect on the skin, heart and increases immunity.

Apples

Contain pectin and antioxidants. In addition, the substances contained in apples support the intestinal microflora.

Apricots

Increase the level of hemoglobin and generally have a positive effect on blood.

What to cook from seasonal vegetables and fruits?

Salad with radishes and spinach, asparagus

Ingredients: 

  • 4-6 radishes;
    • 1 bunch of fresh asparagus;
      • green onion — to taste
        • 2 cups of chopped young spinach;
          • 1/2 cup of chopped arugula;
            • 2 tablespoons of chopped almonds;
              • 1/4 cup of chopped fresh basil;
                • 1/4 cup of feta cheese;
                  • 3 tablespoons of olive oil;
                    • 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar;
                      • 1 teaspoon of honey;
                        • 2 teaspoons of freshly squeezed lime juice;
                          • salt to taste;
                            • ¼ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper.

                              Portuguese sheep's milk cheese recognised as the best in the world18.11.24, 15:47 • 107579 views

                              Method of preparation

                              Step 1

                              Mix chopped radishes, asparagus, green onions, spinach, arugula, almonds, fresh basil and cheese in a bowl.

                              Step 2

                              Prepare the sauce in a separate container. To do this, combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, lime juice, salt and pepper.

                              Step 3

                              Pour the finished sauce into the chopped vegetables and greens and mix well.

                              Smoothie with strawberries and spinach

                              Ingredients: 

                              • 160 g of strawberries;
                                • 160 g of spinach;
                                  • 1 small avocado;
                                    • 150 ml of plain yogurt;
                                      • 2 small oranges (plus ½ tsp finely grated zest);

                                        Experts have named 5 main criteria for choosing the right diet07.11.24, 07:07 • 45557 views

                                        Method of preparation

                                        Step 1

                                        Using a blender, beat all ingredients until smooth. If it turned out a little thick, add a little cold water and beat again.

                                        Step 2

                                        Pour into glasses and serve. You can decorate with strawberries.

                                        Green borscht

                                        Ingredients: 

                                        • 3-4 medium potatoes;
                                          • 1 large carrot;
                                            • 1 small onion;
                                              • 10 sorrel leaves;
                                                • 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh dill;
                                                  • 2 bay leaves;
                                                    • 1 tablespoon of olive oil;
                                                      • 4 cups of water;
                                                        • salt to taste;

                                                          Do I need to wash meat before cooking? The chef debunked a popular myth29.10.24, 22:19 • 103103 views

                                                          Method of preparation

                                                          Step 1

                                                          Cut the carrots, potatoes and onions into cubes. Also finely chop the sorrel and dill.

                                                          Step 2

                                                          Pour oil into a saucepan and heat it over medium heat. Then add the onion there and cook it until transparent for about 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Then add the carrots and cook for another 3 minutes.

                                                          Step 3

                                                          Pour water into the saucepan with the roast and add the diced potatoes, bay leaf. Bring to a boil, cover and cook over low heat for about 20 minutes or until the vegetables are fully cooked.

                                                          Step 4

                                                          Add chopped sorrel and dill. Then mix everything, cover and let stand for 10 minutes.

                                                          Step 6

                                                          Green borscht can be served with boiled egg and a spoonful of sour cream.

                                                          Alina Volianska

                                                          Alina Volianska

                                                          HealthLife hackPublicationsCulinary
