What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes

May is a period when more and more fresh vegetables, greens and fruits begin to appear. So it's time to add more healthy, seasonal and light food to your diet. Radishes, sorrel, spinach, young potatoes, green onions, fragrant arugula and strawberries - all this is now easy to find in the store. And you don't need to come up with complicated recipes: a few simple ingredients and a little imagination are enough.

UNN has made a selection of healthy and light dishes from seasonal vegetables and fruits.

Vegetables

Radish

Rich in vitamin C and has a positive effect on the body, cleansing it of accumulated toxins and toxins.

Young potatoes

It is a good source of potassium and contains fiber and organic acids that are beneficial for digestion.

Asparagus

Helps improve blood circulation and lowers blood pressure.

Peas

Contains vitamins B, C, D, K, and also helps to lose weight.

Beet

Rich in iron, so it has a positive effect on the liver and heart.

Greens

Nettle

It contains a lot of vitamin C, which helps in the fight against colds and strengthens the immune system.

Spinach

It contains iron and vitamins A and C, which is good for healthy hair growth and provides moisture to the scalp.

Sorrel

It has a positive effect on bones and joints because it contains a lot of magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus.

Rhubarb

Lowers blood sugar levels and has a positive effect on the digestive system.

Green onion

Contains vitamins B and C and promotes better food absorption.

Lettuce leaves

Helps prevent constipation and digestive problems.

Arugula

Prevents the development of cancer and strengthens the nervous system.

Dill and parsley

They strengthen the cardiovascular system and help with diabetes.

Fruits and berries

Strawberry

Rich in vitamin C, so it has a beneficial effect on the skin, heart and increases immunity.

Apples

Contain pectin and antioxidants. In addition, the substances contained in apples support the intestinal microflora.

Apricots

Increase the level of hemoglobin and generally have a positive effect on blood.

What to cook from seasonal vegetables and fruits?

Salad with radishes and spinach, asparagus

Ingredients:

4-6 radishes;

1 bunch of fresh asparagus;

green onion — to taste

2 cups of chopped young spinach;

1/2 cup of chopped arugula;

2 tablespoons of chopped almonds;

1/4 cup of chopped fresh basil;

1/4 cup of feta cheese;

3 tablespoons of olive oil;

2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar;

1 teaspoon of honey;

2 teaspoons of freshly squeezed lime juice;

salt to taste;

¼ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper.

Method of preparation

Step 1

Mix chopped radishes, asparagus, green onions, spinach, arugula, almonds, fresh basil and cheese in a bowl.

Step 2

Prepare the sauce in a separate container. To do this, combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, lime juice, salt and pepper.

Step 3

Pour the finished sauce into the chopped vegetables and greens and mix well.

Smoothie with strawberries and spinach

Ingredients:

160 g of strawberries;

160 g of spinach;

1 small avocado;

150 ml of plain yogurt;

2 small oranges (plus ½ tsp finely grated zest);

Method of preparation

Step 1

Using a blender, beat all ingredients until smooth. If it turned out a little thick, add a little cold water and beat again.

Step 2

Pour into glasses and serve. You can decorate with strawberries.

Green borscht

Ingredients:

3-4 medium potatoes;

1 large carrot;

1 small onion;

10 sorrel leaves;

2 tablespoons of chopped fresh dill;

2 bay leaves;

1 tablespoon of olive oil;

4 cups of water;

salt to taste;

Method of preparation

Step 1

Cut the carrots, potatoes and onions into cubes. Also finely chop the sorrel and dill.

Step 2

Pour oil into a saucepan and heat it over medium heat. Then add the onion there and cook it until transparent for about 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Then add the carrots and cook for another 3 minutes.

Step 3

Pour water into the saucepan with the roast and add the diced potatoes, bay leaf. Bring to a boil, cover and cook over low heat for about 20 minutes or until the vegetables are fully cooked.

Step 4

Add chopped sorrel and dill. Then mix everything, cover and let stand for 10 minutes.

Step 6

Green borscht can be served with boiled egg and a spoonful of sour cream.