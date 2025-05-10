What to eat in May: seasonal products and simple recipes
Kyiv • UNN
In May, many fresh vegetables and fruits appear, such as radishes, spinach, new potatoes and strawberries. You can prepare simple and healthy dishes from them.
May is a period when more and more fresh vegetables, greens and fruits begin to appear. So it's time to add more healthy, seasonal and light food to your diet. Radishes, sorrel, spinach, young potatoes, green onions, fragrant arugula and strawberries - all this is now easy to find in the store. And you don't need to come up with complicated recipes: a few simple ingredients and a little imagination are enough.
UNN has made a selection of healthy and light dishes from seasonal vegetables and fruits.
Vegetables
Radish
Rich in vitamin C and has a positive effect on the body, cleansing it of accumulated toxins and toxins.
Young potatoes
It is a good source of potassium and contains fiber and organic acids that are beneficial for digestion.
Asparagus
Helps improve blood circulation and lowers blood pressure.
Peas
Contains vitamins B, C, D, K, and also helps to lose weight.
Beet
Rich in iron, so it has a positive effect on the liver and heart.
Greens
Nettle
It contains a lot of vitamin C, which helps in the fight against colds and strengthens the immune system.
Spinach
It contains iron and vitamins A and C, which is good for healthy hair growth and provides moisture to the scalp.
Sorrel
It has a positive effect on bones and joints because it contains a lot of magnesium, potassium, and phosphorus.
Rhubarb
Lowers blood sugar levels and has a positive effect on the digestive system.
Green onion
Contains vitamins B and C and promotes better food absorption.
Lettuce leaves
Helps prevent constipation and digestive problems.
Arugula
Prevents the development of cancer and strengthens the nervous system.
Dill and parsley
They strengthen the cardiovascular system and help with diabetes.
Fruits and berries
Strawberry
Rich in vitamin C, so it has a beneficial effect on the skin, heart and increases immunity.
Apples
Contain pectin and antioxidants. In addition, the substances contained in apples support the intestinal microflora.
Apricots
Increase the level of hemoglobin and generally have a positive effect on blood.
What to cook from seasonal vegetables and fruits?
Salad with radishes and spinach, asparagus
Ingredients:
- 4-6 radishes;
- 1 bunch of fresh asparagus;
- green onion — to taste
- 2 cups of chopped young spinach;
- 1/2 cup of chopped arugula;
- 2 tablespoons of chopped almonds;
- 1/4 cup of chopped fresh basil;
- 1/4 cup of feta cheese;
- 3 tablespoons of olive oil;
- 2 tablespoons of balsamic vinegar;
- 1 teaspoon of honey;
- 2 teaspoons of freshly squeezed lime juice;
- salt to taste;
- ¼ teaspoon of freshly ground black pepper.
Method of preparation
Step 1
Mix chopped radishes, asparagus, green onions, spinach, arugula, almonds, fresh basil and cheese in a bowl.
Step 2
Prepare the sauce in a separate container. To do this, combine olive oil, balsamic vinegar, honey, lime juice, salt and pepper.
Step 3
Pour the finished sauce into the chopped vegetables and greens and mix well.
Smoothie with strawberries and spinach
Ingredients:
- 160 g of strawberries;
- 160 g of spinach;
- 1 small avocado;
- 150 ml of plain yogurt;
- 2 small oranges (plus ½ tsp finely grated zest);
Method of preparation
Step 1
Using a blender, beat all ingredients until smooth. If it turned out a little thick, add a little cold water and beat again.
Step 2
Pour into glasses and serve. You can decorate with strawberries.
Green borscht
Ingredients:
- 3-4 medium potatoes;
- 1 large carrot;
- 1 small onion;
- 10 sorrel leaves;
- 2 tablespoons of chopped fresh dill;
- 2 bay leaves;
- 1 tablespoon of olive oil;
- 4 cups of water;
- salt to taste;
Method of preparation
Step 1
Cut the carrots, potatoes and onions into cubes. Also finely chop the sorrel and dill.
Step 2
Pour oil into a saucepan and heat it over medium heat. Then add the onion there and cook it until transparent for about 3 minutes, stirring frequently. Then add the carrots and cook for another 3 minutes.
Step 3
Pour water into the saucepan with the roast and add the diced potatoes, bay leaf. Bring to a boil, cover and cook over low heat for about 20 minutes or until the vegetables are fully cooked.
Step 4
Add chopped sorrel and dill. Then mix everything, cover and let stand for 10 minutes.
Step 6
Green borscht can be served with boiled egg and a spoonful of sour cream.