Do I need to wash meat before cooking? The chef debunked a popular myth
Kyiv • UNN
Chef Oleksiy Ogorodnik explained why you shouldn't wash meat before cooking. He named three main reasons: the risk of bacterial growth, loss of flavor, and deterioration of the roasting quality.
On his Instagram page, the chef named three main reasons why it's not a good idea to wash meat:
Increased risk of bacterial growth
If you think that washing will wash away the bacteria, this is not correct, because all bacteria are destroyed by heat treatment, which kills bacteria on the meat, so it is important to observe the correct temperature for chicken fillet is 75 degrees.
Loss of flavor due to flushing of juices
Frying process becomes more difficult due to excessive moisture
When frying, it will not get a high-quality crust, because the water will evaporate first. This can make the meat look boiled rather than fried.
Instead, Ogorodnik recommends drying the meat before marinating and cooking.
