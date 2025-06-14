Israel launched new airstrikes on Iran, killing 2 people

Iranian media report new Israeli strikes on cities in the west and northwest of the country, where key defense facilities and military bases are located. 2 people were killed at a missile test site in western Iran. This was reported by The times of Israel, reports UNN.

Details

Fars and Mehr news agencies report that strikes were carried out on the northwestern city of Tabriz, as well as on parts of the western provinces of Lorestan, Hamadan and Kermanshah.

According to Iranian news sites, two people were killed in an Israeli attack on a missile facility in Asadabad, western Iran.

Let us remind you

On the night of Friday, June 13, Israel attacked Iran, despite Trump's warnings. The Israeli Defense Minister declared a state of emergency due to an expected retaliatory strike.

In response, Iran launched 150 ballistic missiles at Israel. 9 hit locations were reported.

As a result of Iran's ballistic attack on Israel, three people died and more than 80 were injured to varying degrees. Israeli cities were hit by missiles.

Also, UNN wrote that Iran stated that negotiations with the US on the nuclear program became impossible after the Israeli strikes. The US and Iran were scheduled to resume talks in Oman on Sunday.