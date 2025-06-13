Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the tragic road accident in France, which killed four people, three of whom were citizens of Ukraine. Children were also among the injured. They were returning from an educational exchange when the bus went off the road. He expressed his condolences to all the families of the victims in his Telegram post, UNN reports.

Terrible news about the tragic bus accident in France, in which many Ukrainians, including children, were injured. They returned from an educational exchange from a French lyceum in Brittany. On the way to Paris, the bus lost control and drove into a ditch. Currently, four adults are known to have died, three of whom are citizens of Ukraine. Two more people are in serious condition, and French doctors are fighting for their lives. The rest of the children have moderate and minor injuries, and they are all receiving the necessary assistance - wrote the President.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, a team of diplomats and consuls led by the Ambassador of Ukraine to France are ensuring communication with the families of the victims. Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko regularly inform the President personally about the condition of the victims and all the circumstances of the events.

Zelenskyy also thanked the French government for the large-scale involvement of rescue services: "more than 50 emergency teams were involved to urgently deliver our children to the hospital, and they continue to help our people. This is true French solidarity."

My condolences to all the families of the victims. We all pray for the preservation of life and the speedy recovery of the injured children - added the President.

Addition

A road accident occurred in France involving a passenger bus with Ukrainian registration. The bus was carrying citizens of Ukraine, including a group of children. It is currently known that 4 people died as a result of the accident and at least 30 people were injured.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha instructed the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Ukraine in France to keep the situation under special control and provide appropriate assistance to the affected citizens of Ukraine.