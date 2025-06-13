$41.490.02
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
07:49 PM • 1544 views
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy
06:18 PM • 11900 views
In Ukraine, children without mandatory vaccinations may be banned from attending educational institutions: the government has submitted a bill to the Rada
03:24 PM • 52474 views
Five mini-series that keep you in suspense until the finale: what to watch this weekend
Exclusive
03:04 PM • 49113 views
G7 Summit in Canada: What can Ukraine expect
Exclusive
June 13, 02:34 PM • 48482 views
All modernizations and replacement of components for military and aviation equipment undergo state certification and approval - representative of Ukroboronprom
June 13, 11:58 AM • 56050 views
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
June 13, 09:49 AM • 71480 views
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Exclusive
June 13, 08:47 AM • 78088 views
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
June 12, 05:14 PM • 95910 views
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
June 12, 04:35 PM • 246215 views
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1436 views

A traffic accident involving a bus occurred in France. Three Ukrainians died, and two more are in critical condition; French doctors are fighting for their lives, Zelenskyy reported.

Three Ukrainians killed in tragic road accident in France - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reacted to the tragic road accident in France, which killed four people, three of whom were citizens of Ukraine. Children were also among the injured. They were returning from an educational exchange when the bus went off the road. He expressed his condolences to all the families of the victims in his Telegram post, UNN reports.

Terrible news about the tragic bus accident in France, in which many Ukrainians, including children, were injured. They returned from an educational exchange from a French lyceum in Brittany. On the way to Paris, the bus lost control and drove into a ditch. Currently, four adults are known to have died, three of whom are citizens of Ukraine. Two more people are in serious condition, and French doctors are fighting for their lives. The rest of the children have moderate and minor injuries, and they are all receiving the necessary assistance 

- wrote the President.

He added that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, a team of diplomats and consuls led by the Ambassador of Ukraine to France are ensuring communication with the families of the victims. Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha and Minister of Internal Affairs Ihor Klymenko regularly inform the President personally about the condition of the victims and all the circumstances of the events.

Zelenskyy also thanked the French government for the large-scale involvement of rescue services: "more than 50 emergency teams were involved to urgently deliver our children to the hospital, and they continue to help our people. This is true French solidarity."

My condolences to all the families of the victims. We all pray for the preservation of life and the speedy recovery of the injured children 

- added the President.

Addition

A road accident occurred in France involving a passenger bus with Ukrainian registration. The bus was carrying citizens of Ukraine, including a group of children. It is currently known that 4 people died as a result of the accident and at least 30 people were injured.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Andriy Sybiha instructed the Department of Consular Service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Embassy of Ukraine in France to keep the situation under special control and provide appropriate assistance to the affected citizens of Ukraine.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

Crimes and emergenciesOur people abroad
France
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
