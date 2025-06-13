$41.490.02
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027
MFA issued recommendations for Ukrainians due to the escalation in the Middle East: it advises not to travel to Israel, Iran and a number of countries
Financial literacy for children: how to form a healthy attitude to money from an early age
Trump said he was disappointed with Ukraine and Russia, as a deal could have been reached
Market in freeze: how government intervention in marketing almost stopped the pharmaceutical industry
"Cogs" of war: how old technology ensures the country's defense capability while the legislative system is stalling
Ukrainian units in Sumy region are gradually pushing back the occupier - Zelenskyy
Financial literacy for children: how Ukrainian parents can raise a smart consumer in a world full of marketing
Financial anxiety: what it is and how to cope
Ukraine has conducted the second stage of returning severely wounded and seriously ill soldiers home - Zelenskyy
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027 13 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 7248 views

The EU Council unanimously supported the extension of temporary protection for more than 4 million Ukrainians until March 4, 2027. A strategy for phasing out temporary protection is also being discussed.

The EU has agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine until March 2027

The member states of the European Union have agreed to extend temporary protection for refugees from Ukraine, the decision to extend temporary protection will be officially adopted by the EU Council at one of the upcoming sessions, the EU Council said on Friday, UNN writes.

Today, the Council (EU) unanimously supported the proposal to extend temporary protection for more than 4 million Ukrainians fleeing Russia's aggressive war until March 4, 2027,

- the European institution said.

Tomasz Semoniak, Minister of Internal Affairs and Administration of Poland, which presides over the EU Council, pointed out: "While Russia continues to terrorize Ukrainian civilians with indiscriminate air strikes, the EU continues to demonstrate its solidarity with the Ukrainian people."

"We will continue to provide protection to millions of Ukrainian refugees for another year. The Polish Presidency has also initiated discussions on a strategy for a phased withdrawal of temporary protection after a just peace is achieved. In the near future, we will work on joint pan-European solutions in this area, including in the context of returning to Ukraine," Semoniak said.

Since March 2022, the EU has provided security and shelter to more than 4 million refugees from Ukraine under the temporary protection directive. Temporary protection is valid until March 4, 2026 and will now be extended until March 4, 2027, the European institution said.

It is noted that the extension until March 2027 is a signal to displaced persons from Ukraine that there is no need to apply for asylum.

The extension does not change the terms of the March 2022 decision regarding the categories of persons covered by temporary protection or the rights they enjoy.

Long-term solution for Ukrainian refugees

In addition to extending temporary protection, EU member states are discussing the EU Council recommendation on preparing for a coordinated exit from temporary protection (temporary protection exit strategy). The recommendation will cover issues such as the transition to other legal (residence) statuses, paving the way for a gradual return to Ukraine, and stepping up the provision of information on available options.

The Council (EU) will formally adopt the decision to extend temporary protection at one of its future sessions

- the European institution said.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

SocietyPoliticsNews of the WorldOur people abroad
European Union
Tomas Semoniak
Ukraine
Poland
