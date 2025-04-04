Tomas Semoniak

Poland plans to strengthen the protection of the border with Belarus by sending 500 additional border guards. 1,500 new Border
Guard officers will also be recruited for security.
Donald Tusk announced the high efficiency of border protection with Belarus. He emphasized the support of the lukashenka regime in
the transfer of migrants.
Poland announced the start of deportation of foreign criminals in the first week of March. In 2024, foreigners are suspected of 5%
of all crimes in the country.
Polish authorities are stepping up security at the “aid hub for Ukraine” due to growing concerns about Russian-backed sabotage
operations.
Poland warns of increased Russian attempts to sabotage, subvert and interfere in European political processes, especially in the
run-up to the European Parliament elections.