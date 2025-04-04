Tomas Semoniak

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 15686 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 64736 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 213767 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 122579 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 391860 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310738 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213744 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 244218 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 255099 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 22812 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45338 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131790 views

Russian army attacked Kryvyi Rih: what is known

03:59 PM • 14877 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14157 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

April 4, 02:15 PM • 131824 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 213767 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 391860 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 254326 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 310738 views
Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 3090 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 14179 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 45365 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 72098 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 57190 views
Poland is strengthening the protection of the border with Belarus, and will soon send another 500 border guards there

Poland plans to strengthen the protection of the border with Belarus by sending 500 additional border guards. 1,500 new Border Guard officers will also be recruited for security.

News of the World • March 23, 05:08 PM • 117370 views

Tusk checked how the Polish border with Belarus is protected

Donald Tusk announced the high efficiency of border protection with Belarus. He emphasized the support of the lukashenka regime in the transfer of migrants.

Politics • March 23, 05:50 AM • 43921 views

Poland to start deporting foreign criminals in March

Poland announced the start of deportation of foreign criminals in the first week of March. In 2024, foreigners are suspected of 5% of all crimes in the country.

News of the World • February 28, 06:33 AM • 21774 views

Poland steps up security at 'aid hub for Ukraine' amid fears of sabotage - Bloomberg

Polish authorities are stepping up security at the “aid hub for Ukraine” due to growing concerns about Russian-backed sabotage operations.

News of the World • May 23, 01:04 PM • 19246 views

Poland warns of risks of new sabotage and subversion in Europe by Russia

Poland warns of increased Russian attempts to sabotage, subvert and interfere in European political processes, especially in the run-up to the European Parliament elections.

Politics • May 15, 03:47 AM • 133656 views