Poland detained a Russian wanted by Ukraine for excavations in occupied territories: awaiting extradition request

08:43 AM
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
07:59 AM
The Trump administration proposes a plan to rebuild Ukraine and return Russia to the global economy; some in Europe say 'it's like Yalta' - WSJ
07:38 AM
Ukrainians are abandoning rich pastries and wheat bread: the market is reorienting towards simpler recipes
December 10, 09:59 PM
Trump: 82% of Ukrainians demand a peace agreement, and Zelenskyy must be a realist
December 10, 06:59 PM
Interim results of the Energoatom audit are expected at the end of the year, and inspections in the defense sector will begin in the 20s of December
December 10, 05:30 PM
How to improve care to maintain your pet's health: veterinarian's tips
December 10, 05:11 PM
SBU Sea Baby naval drones hit the Russian 'shadow fleet' tanker Dashan in the Black SeaVideo
December 10, 04:59 PM
Zelenskyy signed Budget-2026
December 10, 02:44 PM
Ukraine plans to submit a 20-point document to the US "in the near future" after peace talks with Trump's team and Europeans - Zelenskyy
December 10, 02:20 PM
"Odrex case" on the agenda: the Verkhovna Rada initiates a meeting of the relevant committee with the participation of the Ministry of Health
Popular news
Kremlin lures Russians to war against Ukraine with credit holidays - CPDDecember 11, 12:08 AM • 11980 views
Monastery of the Moscow Patriarchate on fire in Zakarpattia: what is knownPhotoDecember 11, 01:49 AM • 16842 views
US House of Representatives approves defense budget: how much will Ukraine getDecember 11, 02:22 AM • 13615 views
UN General Assembly adopts resolution on Chornobyl disaster: Russia and US vote againstDecember 11, 02:57 AM • 20765 views
A large chemical plant attacked in Russia's Veliky Novgorod: what is knownVideo04:03 AM • 16640 views
Swelling can be a signal from the body about a serious illness - doctors explained when to consult a specialist
08:43 AM
"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join itDecember 10, 05:55 PM • 28390 views
Ginger, mango, and zucchini: original adjika recipes for winterPhotoDecember 10, 04:30 PM • 29953 views
Restricting access to information on military criminal offenses: the Prosecutor General's Office provided clarificationDecember 10, 01:56 PM • 36441 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3PhotoDecember 10, 12:17 PM • 39706 views
Scientists revealed how binge-watching at night affects marketsDecember 10, 01:37 PM • 17213 views
Holiday shopping 2025: what gifts Ukrainians choose and whether they listen to AI - surveyPhotoDecember 10, 12:35 PM • 22974 views
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideoDecember 10, 12:19 PM • 19435 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhotoDecember 10, 10:30 AM • 27358 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideoDecember 10, 07:53 AM • 37209 views
Poland detained a Russian wanted by Ukraine for excavations in occupied territories: awaiting extradition request

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

Poland's Internal Security Agency has detained Russian citizen Oleksandr B., who is wanted by Ukraine for illegal archaeological excavations in the occupied territories between 2014 and 2019. The damages are estimated at over 200 million hryvnias, and an extradition request is expected.

Poland detained a Russian wanted by Ukraine for excavations in occupied territories: awaiting extradition request

Polish special services detained a Russian wanted by Ukraine for excavations in the occupied territories

2-3 minutes

Polish special services detained a Russian wanted by Ukraine for excavations in the occupied territories

Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) on December 4 detained a citizen of the Russian Federation, Oleksandr B., who is wanted by Ukraine for conducting archaeological excavations in Russian-occupied territory. This was confirmed to PAP by Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, UNN reports.

The Internal Security Agency, acting on behalf of the Warsaw Voivodeship Prosecutor's Office in connection with a request from the Ukrainian side for international legal assistance, detained a citizen of the Russian Federation, Oleksandr B., on December 4.

- Dobrzyński reported.

He explained that "the investigation concerns the illegal conduct of archaeological excavations in 2014-2019 in the territories of Ukraine currently occupied by Russia."

According to the findings of RMF FM, which first reported this, the Russian is accused of "destroying cultural heritage sites in Crimea."

"The damages are estimated at over 200 million hryvnias," RMF FM reports.

According to Dobrzyński, the man has been detained and is at the disposal of the prosecutor's office. The spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services of Poland said that "a request for the extradition of the detainee should be received from the Ukrainian prosecutor's office."

"The court now has time to (...) calmly consider the case," said Minister-Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak on TOK FM radio on Thursday.

Hybrid attacks against Europe: Russian hacker detained in Poland - CPD30.11.25, 07:44 • 4836 views

Julia Shramko

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the World
War in Ukraine
Crimea
Tomas Semoniak
Ukraine
Poland