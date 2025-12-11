Poland detained a Russian wanted by Ukraine for excavations in occupied territories: awaiting extradition request

Polish special services detained a Russian wanted by Ukraine for excavations in the occupied territories

Poland's Internal Security Agency (ABW) on December 4 detained a citizen of the Russian Federation, Oleksandr B., who is wanted by Ukraine for conducting archaeological excavations in Russian-occupied territory. This was confirmed to PAP by Jacek Dobrzyński, spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services, UNN reports.

The Internal Security Agency, acting on behalf of the Warsaw Voivodeship Prosecutor's Office in connection with a request from the Ukrainian side for international legal assistance, detained a citizen of the Russian Federation, Oleksandr B., on December 4. - Dobrzyński reported.

He explained that "the investigation concerns the illegal conduct of archaeological excavations in 2014-2019 in the territories of Ukraine currently occupied by Russia."

According to the findings of RMF FM, which first reported this, the Russian is accused of "destroying cultural heritage sites in Crimea."

"The damages are estimated at over 200 million hryvnias," RMF FM reports.

According to Dobrzyński, the man has been detained and is at the disposal of the prosecutor's office. The spokesman for the Minister-Coordinator of Special Services of Poland said that "a request for the extradition of the detainee should be received from the Ukrainian prosecutor's office."

"The court now has time to (...) calmly consider the case," said Minister-Coordinator of Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak on TOK FM radio on Thursday.

