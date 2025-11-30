Hybrid attacks against Europe: Russian hacker detained in Poland - CPD

$42.190.00
48.870.00
ukenru
07:27 AM • 374 views
Ukraine's air defense intercepted most UAVs during night attack: 104 enemy drones destroyed and suppressedPhoto
November 29, 06:27 PM • 13786 views
I expect results from the delegation in the USA, they have the necessary directives - ZelenskyyVideo
November 29, 05:13 PM • 25649 views
On November 30, power outages and restrictions will be in effect in Ukraine: schedules published
November 29, 05:02 PM • 21169 views
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
November 29, 03:10 PM • 21150 views
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
November 29, 02:28 PM • 20574 views
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
November 29, 12:33 PM • 16066 views
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
November 29, 12:07 PM • 15805 views
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM • 14361 views
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM • 14938 views
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+4°
2.8m/s
91%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
The Telegraph: Russia throws "disposable infantrymen" into attacks without helmets and body armorNovember 29, 09:59 PM • 7814 views
In Vyshhorod, Kyiv region, a multi-story building is on fire due to an attack by Russian UAVs - OVANovember 29, 10:31 PM • 2886 views
Zelenskyy to visit Paris for meeting with Macron: date and agenda of visit revealedNovember 29, 11:02 PM • 4638 views
The "Golden Hare," which treasure hunters sought worldwide, has been "sold at auction."PhotoNovember 29, 11:33 PM • 3616 views
US closes airspace over Venezuela: Caracas respondsNovember 30, 12:05 AM • 5212 views
Publications
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 19209 views
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 68972 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new jobNovember 28, 12:04 PM • 54072 views
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic OdrexPhotoNovember 28, 11:00 AM • 61916 views
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucherNovember 28, 10:45 AM • 60442 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Emmanuel Macron
Kaya Kallas
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Kyiv Oblast
Sweden
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winterVideoNovember 29, 04:59 PM • 19211 views
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk directionNovember 28, 02:36 AM • 37050 views
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"November 27, 06:49 AM • 54608 views
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robotNovember 25, 02:23 PM • 74152 views
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - mediaNovember 25, 08:39 AM • 105813 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
The New York Times
The Washington Post
Gold

Hybrid attacks against Europe: Russian hacker detained in Poland - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1616 views

A Russian citizen suspected of hacking the IT systems of several Polish companies has been arrested in Poland. Poland records up to 4,000 cyberattacks daily, most of which are linked to pro-Russian groups.

Hybrid attacks against Europe: Russian hacker detained in Poland - CPD

A Russian citizen suspected of hacking the IT systems of several Polish companies has been arrested in Poland. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that, according to Polish law enforcement agencies, the hacker tried to gain access to corporate databases - a key target of most Russian cyber operations.

Poland records the largest number of cyberattacks among EU countries. Up to 4,000 incidents are detected daily, of which about a thousand pose a real threat. Critical infrastructure facilities are most often under attack

- the message says.

It is indicated that Polish services link most of the attacks to pro-Russian groups. Thus, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Technologies Krzysztof Gawkowski directly stated: "Poland is in a state of hybrid war with Russia."

Despite a record budget of €1 billion for cybersecurity, Poland faces internal vulnerabilities - outdated software and a lack of specialists. At the same time, NATO, even with appropriate resources, still mostly adheres to passive defense. Russian hackers use this to intensify attacks, testing the limits of Europe's cyber resilience

- stated in the CCD.

They are convinced that this situation requires a proactive NATO stance in responding to Russia's actions in cyberspace - changing outdated rules, strengthening cyber defense structures, and allocating additional resources.

Recall

The head of the CCD, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Russia may try to test the defense of the Polish border using sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

Russian propaganda accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Poland - CPD12.09.25, 23:45 • 14637 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Crimes and emergenciesNews of the WorldTechnologies
European Union
Poland