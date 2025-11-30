Hybrid attacks against Europe: Russian hacker detained in Poland - CPD

A Russian citizen suspected of hacking the IT systems of several Polish companies has been arrested in Poland. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (CCD), informs UNN.

It is noted that, according to Polish law enforcement agencies, the hacker tried to gain access to corporate databases - a key target of most Russian cyber operations.

Poland records the largest number of cyberattacks among EU countries. Up to 4,000 incidents are detected daily, of which about a thousand pose a real threat. Critical infrastructure facilities are most often under attack - the message says.

It is indicated that Polish services link most of the attacks to pro-Russian groups. Thus, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Technologies Krzysztof Gawkowski directly stated: "Poland is in a state of hybrid war with Russia."

Despite a record budget of €1 billion for cybersecurity, Poland faces internal vulnerabilities - outdated software and a lack of specialists. At the same time, NATO, even with appropriate resources, still mostly adheres to passive defense. Russian hackers use this to intensify attacks, testing the limits of Europe's cyber resilience - stated in the CCD.

They are convinced that this situation requires a proactive NATO stance in responding to Russia's actions in cyberspace - changing outdated rules, strengthening cyber defense structures, and allocating additional resources.

The head of the CCD, Andriy Kovalenko, stated that Russia may try to test the defense of the Polish border using sabotage and reconnaissance groups.

