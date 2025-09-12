$41.310.10
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
05:47 PM • 10127 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
05:37 PM • 10548 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 18993 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 26316 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 29640 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 27472 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Exclusive
September 12, 09:11 AM • 22892 views
The Impact of AI on Education: How ChatGPT and Other Tools Are Changing Learning
Exclusive
September 12, 08:46 AM • 32141 views
A large number of pharmacies in Ukraine ensures drug accessibility for patients - experts
September 12, 08:16 AM • 20188 views
Great Britain tightened sanctions against Russia: Foreign Minister arrived in Kyiv
Publications
Exclusives
Russian propaganda accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Poland - CPD

Kyiv • UNN

 726 views

Russian propaganda resources are spreading disinformation, accusing Ukraine of a drone attack on Poland. The CPD emphasized that in fact, it is a targeted attack by the Russian Federation on the territory of Poland, which is confirmed by official statements from Warsaw.

Russian propaganda accuses Ukraine of drone attack on Poland - CPD

Russian propaganda resources and anonymous social media channels are spreading disinformation aimed at accusing Ukraine of a drone attack on Polish territory. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Details

Some propaganda channels claim that the house destroyed by drone debris was damaged by a storm several months ago. However, numerous photos and reports from the scene refute this fabrication.

A version is also being spread that Ukraine allegedly used repaired Russian drones. Propagandists cite adhesive tape on the debris as proof of this. Controlled experts are involved in the campaign to legitimize such statements.

The CCD emphasized that this is actually a targeted attack by the Russian Federation on Polish territory. This is confirmed by official statements from Warsaw.

In fact, this is a targeted attack by Russia on Polish territory. This is confirmed by statements from official representatives of Warsaw. This campaign uses the classic tactic of "flooding" the information space with contradictory versions to sow doubt and confusion and complicate the perception of truth.

- warn the CCD.

Recall

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated that Russia is not interested in further escalation of tensions with Warsaw. In addition, he accused the European war party of trying to disrupt the possibility of resolving the conflict in Ukraine, using the situation in Poland to escalate the situation.

Veronika Marchenko

War in UkrainePolitics
United Nations
Warsaw
Ukraine
Poland