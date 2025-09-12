Russian propaganda resources and anonymous social media channels are spreading disinformation aimed at accusing Ukraine of a drone attack on Polish territory. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, according to UNN.

Some propaganda channels claim that the house destroyed by drone debris was damaged by a storm several months ago. However, numerous photos and reports from the scene refute this fabrication.

A version is also being spread that Ukraine allegedly used repaired Russian drones. Propagandists cite adhesive tape on the debris as proof of this. Controlled experts are involved in the campaign to legitimize such statements.

The CCD emphasized that this is actually a targeted attack by the Russian Federation on Polish territory. This is confirmed by official statements from Warsaw.

This campaign uses the classic tactic of "flooding" the information space with contradictory versions to sow doubt and confusion and complicate the perception of truth. - warn the CCD.

Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Vasily Nebenzya stated that Russia is not interested in further escalation of tensions with Warsaw. In addition, he accused the European war party of trying to disrupt the possibility of resolving the conflict in Ukraine, using the situation in Poland to escalate the situation.

