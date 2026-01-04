Trump: "Cuba will fall on its own" - US not planning military action against Havana

US President Donald Trump stated that he is not considering a military operation against Cuba, similar to the one that took place in Venezuela. In an interview with The New York Post, he noted that the communist regime on the island is on the verge of collapse due to internal economic problems and the loss of its main sponsor - Caracas. UNN writes.

Details

According to Trump, Cuba has been critically dependent on Venezuelan oil and financial support for decades. After the capture of Nicolas Maduro by American special forces, this support will cease.

"No, Cuba will fall on its own. Cuba is doing very badly," Trump emphasized, adding that the system that had made the people suffer for years had finally exhausted itself. Warning from Marco Rubio

Despite the lack of plans for immediate military intervention, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke more harshly during a press conference in Palm Beach. He hinted that officials in Havana have reason to worry, as the US will no longer tolerate Cuba's influence in the region.

Rubio noted that Cuban agents and advisers formed the core of Maduro's security, which effectively makes the island complicit in the crimes of the Venezuelan regime.

Deaths of Cubans in Caracas

Trump also revealed details of the night operation "Absolute Resolve" in Venezuela. He reported that a large number of Cuban military personnel and advisers who tried to protect the dictator died during the assault and capture of Maduro.

"Many Cubans died last night. Did you know that? They were defending Maduro. It was a failed move," the president said.

The Trump administration plans to continue its policy of maximum pressure and sanctions, awaiting internal destabilization of the regime in Havana without direct armed intervention. Trump revealed US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture

{{12}}

Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture