Venezuelan President Maduro taken to Brooklyn detention center after capture

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, captured during a military operation, has arrived at a detention center in Brooklyn. This was reported by CNN, citing New York law enforcement agencies, writes UNN.

Details

Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were brought to the US by plane, which landed at the Stewart Air National Guard Base on Saturday evening. From there, the detainee was transported by helicopter to Manhattan for a medical examination and biometric processing at the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) office. After that, a motorcade of law enforcement officers escorted Maduro to a prison in Brooklyn under heavy guard.

A crowd gathered near the detention center building: some of those present, with Venezuelan flags, welcomed the dictator's arrest, while others protested against the US actions.

Judicial prospects

The trial in the federal court of Manhattan is expected to begin on Monday, January 5. According to the indictment, Maduro is charged with:

conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism;

importing cocaine into the US;

illegal possession of machine guns and destructive devices.

According to the prosecution, over the past 25 years, Maduro led a drug trafficking network, "Cartel de los Soles," using state institutions to smuggle thousands of tons of drugs. His wife and son are also involved in the case. Maduro will be held in the same center where Sean "Diddy" Combs and Sam Bankman-Fried are currently located until a verdict is reached.

Recall

Maduro's capture took place on the night of January 3 in Caracas during Operation "Absolute Resolve," conducted by elite Delta Force soldiers with the support of the FBI.

After the arrest, the couple was initially taken to the amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima, from where they were later transported by plane to the US.

President Donald Trump, in a statement regarding the event, noted that Maduro "will face the full force of American justice."

Meanwhile, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez issued a video address on state television, in which she called the captured Nicolas Maduro the "only" legitimate president of the country.

The Supreme Court of Venezuela ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to assume the powers of the head of state.