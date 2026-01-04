$42.170.00
Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez took over the country after Maduro's arrest
January 3, 07:16 PM • 14027 views
Large-scale reboot of state power and the fate of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: Zelenskyy answered the media
January 3, 03:51 PM • 30050 views
Trump reveals US plans for Venezuela after Maduro's capture
January 3, 03:04 PM • 34659 views
New heads of regional military administrations to be appointed in five regions of Ukraine - Zelenskyy
January 3, 01:18 PM • 36296 views
Ukraine and partners agreed on a military document on supporting the Armed Forces of Ukraine
January 2, 04:10 PM • 54131 views
Ukraine handed over lists of prisoners of war to Turkey for verification and repatriation
January 2, 03:12 PM • 75140 views
Zelenskyy announced a new position for FIS head Ivashchenko in military intelligence after Budanov agreed to head the Presidential OfficePhoto
January 2, 11:39 AM • 66545 views
Zelenskyy offered Budanov to head the Presidential Office: named the tasks of the new head of the OPPhoto
January 2, 09:17 AM • 86367 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
January 2, 08:34 AM • 47740 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
Boeing AH-64 Apache

Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airports

Kyiv • UNN

 • 92 views

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin stated that the Russian capital was attacked by more than two dozen drones late on Saturday evening. The capital's airports temporarily suspended operations.

Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airports

On the evening of January 3 and the night of January 4, Moscow and the Moscow region were subjected to a large-scale drone attack. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, air defense forces allegedly shot down more than 20 UAVs moving towards the city, UNN writes.

Details

Explosions and sounds of air defense operations were recorded in Odintsovo, Domodedovo, Zelenograd, and Lobnya districts. Russian monitoring channels reported that as of 11:00 PM on Saturday, about 40 drones tried to "encircle Moscow."

According to official data from the Russian authorities, there were no casualties or significant infrastructure damage, although emergency services are working at the sites where debris fell.

The attack caused serious disruptions to aviation operations:

Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports temporarily suspended the reception and departure of aircraft. More than 100 flights were delayed for arrival and about 40 for departure. Some planes were redirected to Sheremetyevo.

Rosaviatsiya introduced the "Carpet" plan due to the threat to flight safety.

191 combat engagements on the front, the most difficult situation in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff03.01.26, 22:25 • 2494 views

