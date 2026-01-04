Massive drone attack on Moscow: explosions in the Moscow region and closed airports

On the evening of January 3 and the night of January 4, Moscow and the Moscow region were subjected to a large-scale drone attack. According to Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, air defense forces allegedly shot down more than 20 UAVs moving towards the city, UNN writes.

Details

Explosions and sounds of air defense operations were recorded in Odintsovo, Domodedovo, Zelenograd, and Lobnya districts. Russian monitoring channels reported that as of 11:00 PM on Saturday, about 40 drones tried to "encircle Moscow."

According to official data from the Russian authorities, there were no casualties or significant infrastructure damage, although emergency services are working at the sites where debris fell.

The attack caused serious disruptions to aviation operations:

Vnukovo and Zhukovsky airports temporarily suspended the reception and departure of aircraft. More than 100 flights were delayed for arrival and about 40 for departure. Some planes were redirected to Sheremetyevo.

Rosaviatsiya introduced the "Carpet" plan due to the threat to flight safety.

191 combat engagements on the front, the most difficult situation in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff