191 combat engagements on the front, the most difficult situation in Pokrovsk and Huliaipole directions – General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine released operational information regarding the Russian invasion as of 10:00 PM on January 3, 2026. 191 combat engagements were recorded during the day. The enemy launched one missile and 41 air strikes, using 110 guided aerial bombs, and also carried out over 3400 kamikaze drone attacks. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The greatest activity of the occupiers is observed in the Pokrovsk direction, where the enemy conducted 31 assault actions in the areas of Rodynske, Myrnograd, and other settlements. Ukrainian defenders neutralized 33 occupiers and destroyed 31 UAVs.

In the Lyman direction, 22 attacks were recorded in the areas of Novoselivka, Zarichne, and Yampil, with two combat engagements ongoing. In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders tried to break through the defense 18 times, particularly near Kleban-Byk and Shcherbynivka. In the Kupyansk direction, 14 attacks took place, with battles continuing in four locations.

Combat operations in the Southern direction

In the Huliaipole direction, 33 combat engagements took place. The enemy is trying to advance in the areas of Huliaipole, Uspenivka, and Dorozhnianka, using aviation to strike civilian targets. In the Oleksandrivka direction, the Defense Forces stopped 17 attacks in the areas of Yalta, Vyshneve, and Solodke.

In the South-Slobozhanskyi direction, 16 attacks were repelled in the areas of Vovchansk and Starytsia. In the Orikhiv and Prydniprovskyi directions, the enemy showed less activity, carrying out two attacks each, which were successfully repelled by our units.

