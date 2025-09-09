Russian propagandists spread fake news about "language patrols" in Ukrainian schools - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

A photo is being circulated online showing a child allegedly forced to sit with their back to the class behind a sign that reads "speaks Russian." This image is presented as proof of the existence of so-called language patrols in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

In reality, such a phenomenon does not exist in Ukrainian schools, and the photo shows signs of falsification - the message says.

The CCD emphasized that this is a typical example of Kremlin disinformation, which aims to create a false impression of "oppression" of Russian-speakers in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Center reported that Russian propaganda systematically invents similar stories to justify its aggression by "protecting" Russian-speakers and inciting internal hostility.

