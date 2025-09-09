Russian propagandists spread fake news about "language patrols" in Ukrainian schools - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation
Kyiv • UNN
Russian propaganda is circulating a photo of a child with their back to the class, holding a sign that says "speaks Russian," presenting it as "language patrols." This image is a falsification; such a phenomenon does not exist in Ukraine.
A photo is being circulated online showing a child allegedly forced to sit with their back to the class behind a sign that reads "speaks Russian." This image is presented as proof of the existence of so-called language patrols in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.
In reality, such a phenomenon does not exist in Ukrainian schools, and the photo shows signs of falsification
The CCD emphasized that this is a typical example of Kremlin disinformation, which aims to create a false impression of "oppression" of Russian-speakers in Ukraine.
Earlier, the Center reported that Russian propaganda systematically invents similar stories to justify its aggression by "protecting" Russian-speakers and inciting internal hostility.
Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation from September 10. This is due to the expiration of the term established by Putin's decree.