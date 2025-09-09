Russian propagandists spread fake news about "language patrols" in Ukrainian schools - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

$41.250.03
In Russia, a main oil pipeline and a regional gas pipeline were disabled as a result of explosions.
September 9, 07:10 AM • 53353 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian dronePhoto
September 9, 07:01 AM • 47851 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate marketPhoto
September 9, 06:31 AM • 30049 views
The Cabinet of Ministers updated the rules for reservation and mobilization: focus on defense enterprises and clarification of procedures
September 8, 09:35 PM • 27052 views
US ends cooperation with Europe on countering disinformation from Russia, China, and Iran
September 8, 05:31 PM • 26755 views
Enemy attacked Cabinet of Ministers building with Iskander missile - Yermak
September 8, 04:59 PM • 38888 views
Yermak discussed security guarantees and strengthening sanctions against Russia with Rubio
September 8, 03:42 PM • 55775 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideo
September 8, 12:50 PM • 28997 views
NATO Secretary General to travel to London for Ramstein-format meeting on September 9
September 8, 12:30 PM • 50431 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
Ukraine and the EU began screening the last Cluster dedicated to agricultureSeptember 9, 03:31 AM • 10011 views
Belarusian spy network exposed in Europe: operation detailsSeptember 9, 03:49 AM • 12337 views
Traitors helping to seize housing from Ukrainians are being sought in the temporarily occupied territories - CNSSeptember 9, 05:16 AM • 11322 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 32320 views
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 24282 views
Apple prepares to unveil iPhone 17: how and when to watch the presentation07:22 AM • 32388 views
Unbreakable business. "Heel" importer resumes operations after direct hit by Russian drone
September 9, 07:10 AM • 53358 views
Should you buy an apartment in autumn: expert spoke about prices and risks in the real estate market
September 9, 07:01 AM • 47855 views
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine national team to play second qualifying match against AzerbaijanPhotoVideoSeptember 8, 03:42 PM • 55775 views
AN-32P Firekiller: Ukrainian aircraft extinguishes large-scale fires abroadSeptember 8, 01:06 PM • 47275 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Denys Shmyhal
Andriy Yermak
Petro Poroshenko
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
India
Kharkiv
Wedding on the catwalk: designer Katya Silchenko got married during the Ukrainian Fashion Week finalePhoto07:45 AM • 24335 views
Apple to unveil iPhone 17 at "Awe Dropping": Should we expect "revolutionary" changes?September 8, 03:39 PM • 29082 views
The film "Nuremberg" with Russell Crowe and Leo Woodall is nominated for an Oscar and has already surprised criticsPhotoSeptember 8, 03:06 PM • 28042 views
MTV VMAs 2025 Winners: Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande Among the VictorsSeptember 8, 06:53 AM • 97028 views
Jessie J returned to the stage after cancer surgery: she performed with her two-year-old sonPhotoSeptember 7, 08:47 AM • 54093 views
Shahed-136
Truth Social
Tesla Model Y
Medicinal products
Financial Times

Russian propagandists spread fake news about "language patrols" in Ukrainian schools - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 176 views

Russian propaganda is circulating a photo of a child with their back to the class, holding a sign that says "speaks Russian," presenting it as "language patrols." This image is a falsification; such a phenomenon does not exist in Ukraine.

Russian propagandists spread fake news about "language patrols" in Ukrainian schools - NSDC Center for Countering Disinformation

A photo is being circulated online showing a child allegedly forced to sit with their back to the class behind a sign that reads "speaks Russian." This image is presented as proof of the existence of so-called language patrols in Ukraine. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

In reality, such a phenomenon does not exist in Ukrainian schools, and the photo shows signs of falsification

- the message says.

The CCD emphasized that this is a typical example of Kremlin disinformation, which aims to create a false impression of "oppression" of Russian-speakers in Ukraine.

Earlier, the Center reported that Russian propaganda systematically invents similar stories to justify its aggression by "protecting" Russian-speakers and inciting internal hostility.

Recall

Ukrainians in the temporarily occupied territories who have not received Russian passports face forced deportation from September 10. This is due to the expiration of the term established by Putin's decree.

Olga Rozgon

Society
Ukraine