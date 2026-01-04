The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia has prepared a decision to transfer 21 vehicles to Ukraine, which were seized from drunk drivers or confiscated as part of other criminal proceedings. This was reported by the Latvian publication Delfi, writes UNN.

Details

The vehicle fleet consists of cars manufactured between 2000 and 2019. Of particular note is a 22-year-old luxury SUV, a 2003 Lincoln Navigator. The total market value of the entire batch is estimated at approximately 74,600 euros.

The equipment is planned to be distributed among several institutions:

Military units of the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard of Ukraine.

Kharkiv Clinical Multidisciplinary Railway Hospital.

Military administration of Novovorontsovka settlement.

Systemic support from Riga

The program for transferring confiscated vehicles has been in effect in Latvia since March 2023, after relevant amendments to the legislation. Since then, the country has regularly sent cars to Ukraine whose owners have grossly violated traffic rules.

In 2024 alone, the Ukrainian side received more than 600 such vehicles, which are used both for combat missions and for humanitarian needs in frontline regions.

