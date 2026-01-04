$42.170.00
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 165624 views
Latvia will hand over another batch of confiscated cars to Ukraine, including a luxury Lincoln

Kyiv • UNN

 • 142 views

Latvia will hand over 21 confiscated cars to Ukraine, seized from drunk drivers or as part of criminal proceedings. Among them is a 22-year-old luxury SUV, a 2003 Lincoln Navigator.

Latvia will hand over another batch of confiscated cars to Ukraine, including a luxury Lincoln

The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Latvia has prepared a decision to transfer 21 vehicles to Ukraine, which were seized from drunk drivers or confiscated as part of other criminal proceedings. This was reported by the Latvian publication Delfi, writes UNN.

Details

The vehicle fleet consists of cars manufactured between 2000 and 2019. Of particular note is a 22-year-old luxury SUV, a 2003 Lincoln Navigator. The total market value of the entire batch is estimated at approximately 74,600 euros.

Latvia has completely fenced itself off from Russia with a 280-kilometer fence30.12.25, 03:32 • 14631 view

The equipment is planned to be distributed among several institutions:

  • Military units of the Ministry of Defense and the National Guard of Ukraine.
    • Kharkiv Clinical Multidisciplinary Railway Hospital.
      • Military administration of Novovorontsovka settlement.

        Systemic support from Riga

        The program for transferring confiscated vehicles has been in effect in Latvia since March 2023, after relevant amendments to the legislation. Since then, the country has regularly sent cars to Ukraine whose owners have grossly violated traffic rules.

        In 2024 alone, the Ukrainian side received more than 600 such vehicles, which are used both for combat missions and for humanitarian needs in frontline regions. 

        Zelenskyy on the PURL program: 24 countries have joined, contributions have already reached $4.3 billion31.12.25, 13:55 • 3839 views

        Stepan Haftko

