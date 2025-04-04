$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 12974 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 22775 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 61466 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 208441 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 119679 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 387372 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307550 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 213208 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243951 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254965 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+12°
2m/s
54%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55622 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 69719 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 20060 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41584 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 126886 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 127307 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 208410 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 387347 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 252162 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 307528 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 998 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 12166 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

April 4, 01:48 PM • 41888 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 70006 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 55913 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Places

Riga

Capital and largest city of Latvia
News by theme

Resumption of flights to Ukraine: whose planes want to make the first air connections

Wizz Air, Ryanair and AirBaltic are planning to resume flights to Ukraine. Wizz Air has developed a plan for 100 routes, Ryanair is preparing a five-year recovery plan, and AirBaltic wants to be the first.

Society • March 25, 01:46 PM • 250050 views

In Latvia, a 72-year-old Russian man was sentenced to 8 years in prison for spying for Russia

A court in Riga sentenced a 72-year-old Russian citizen to 8 years in prison for spying for Russia. Explosives and ammunition were found in the convict's garage.

News of the World • January 16, 12:51 AM • 28021 views

Volunteer from Latvia Edgar Platonov killed in Luhansk region

Edgar Platonov, 41, from Latvia, died on December 25, 2024, in Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region. He voluntarily fought as a member of the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

War • January 11, 01:47 AM • 31112 views

A tribunal for Putin: key parameters of work, its jurisdiction and roadmap agreed upon

A meeting was held in Riga to establish a special tribunal to punish the leadership of aggressor countries. The jurisdiction and roadmap of the tribunal were agreed upon, which could be operational by the end of 2024.

Politics • November 22, 04:54 PM • 19075 views

Stefanchuk went on a tour of the Baltic States with a plan to win

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk presented the Victory Plan in the Lithuanian Parliament. He will also visit Estonia and Latvia to attract additional assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.

Politics • October 21, 09:27 AM • 15176 views

Tens of thousands of people in the Baltic States and Poland lost power due to storms

Severe storms in the Baltic States and Poland left tens of thousands of people without electricity. In Lithuania and Poland, casualties were reported, infrastructure was damaged, and Latvia experienced record rainfall.

News of the World • July 29, 01:05 PM • 21990 views

Record rainfall in Latvia: streets flooded, roads blocked, tens of thousands of people without power

A powerful storm with record rainfall is raging in Latvia. Streets are flooded, roads are blocked, and 30,000 people are without power. Riga may receive two months' worth of precipitation, and a severe storm is expected.

News of the World • July 29, 07:11 AM • 26336 views

House for Ukrainian refugees opened in Riga

A house for Ukrainian refugees has been opened in Riga, where they can live for the first 120 days of their stay in Latvia. The building is designed for 125 people and has an equipped kitchen and washing machines.

Our people abroad • July 23, 07:45 AM • 31017 views

Latvia sends a new batch of military aid to Ukraine consisting of 500 drones

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced that a new batch of military aid, including more than 500 drones, has been sent to Ukraine. This is part of a planned delivery of 2,500 drones worth 4 million euros.

War • July 23, 07:38 AM • 31432 views