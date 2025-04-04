Wizz Air, Ryanair and AirBaltic are planning to resume flights to Ukraine. Wizz Air has developed a plan for 100 routes, Ryanair
is preparing a five-year recovery plan, and AirBaltic wants to be the first.
A court in Riga sentenced a 72-year-old Russian citizen to 8 years in prison for spying for Russia. Explosives and ammunition were
found in the convict's garage.
Edgar Platonov, 41, from Latvia, died on December 25, 2024, in Novoyehorivka, Luhansk region. He voluntarily fought as a member of
the International Legion of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
A meeting was held in Riga to establish a special tribunal to punish the leadership of aggressor countries. The jurisdiction and
roadmap of the tribunal were agreed upon, which could be operational by the end of 2024.
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk presented the Victory Plan in the Lithuanian Parliament. He will also visit
Estonia and Latvia to attract additional assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.
Severe storms in the Baltic States and Poland left tens of thousands of people without electricity. In Lithuania and Poland, casualties were reported, infrastructure was damaged, and Latvia experienced record rainfall.
A powerful storm with record rainfall is raging in Latvia. Streets are flooded, roads are blocked, and 30,000 people are without
power. Riga may receive two months' worth of precipitation, and a severe storm is expected.
A house for Ukrainian refugees has been opened in Riga, where they can live for the first 120 days of their stay in Latvia. The
building is designed for 125 people and has an equipped kitchen and washing machines.
Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds announced that a new batch of military aid, including more than 500 drones, has been sent
to Ukraine. This is part of a planned delivery of 2,500 drones worth 4 million euros.