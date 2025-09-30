$41.480.01
Ukrainian faces 4 years in prison for setting fire to Ikea in Vilnius - LRT

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

The Lithuanian prosecutor's office is demanding 4 years in prison for 18-year-old Ukrainian Danylo Bardadym in the case of arson at an Ikea store in Vilnius. He is accused of terrorism and possession of explosives, and the damage from the fire was estimated at 485,000 euros.

Ukrainian faces 4 years in prison for setting fire to Ikea in Vilnius - LRT

The Lithuanian prosecutor's office demands that 18-year-old Ukrainian citizen Danylo Bardadym be sentenced to four years in prison in the case of the arson of an Ikea store in Vilnius last year. This is reported by UNN with reference to LRT.

Details

The accused pleaded guilty, so the court is considering the case under an expedited procedure. This allows the sentence to be reduced by one third. At the same time, the prosecution insists on a stricter sentence than provided by law for each of the four alleged offenses.

Bardadym is accused of committing a terrorist act, storing explosives, preparing a terrorist act, and traveling for terrorist purposes. At the time of the incident, he was a minor, so the maximum penalty cannot exceed 10 years in prison. A verdict in the case is expected later this year.

The prosecutor's office notes that after the court's decision, the convicted person must serve his sentence in Lithuania, but the final place of execution of the sentence may also depend on other investigations, particularly in Poland.

Addition

According to the investigation, on the night of May 8, 2024, a planted device exploded in the Ikea store in Vilnius, causing a fire. There were no casualties, but the damage to the store was estimated at 485,000 euros.

Bardadym was detained on May 13, when he was trying to leave by bus for Riga, where he was preparing for a new attack. Another suspect, also a Ukrainian, was arrested in Poland after setting fire to a shopping center. 

The Lithuanian prosecutor's office stated that Russian special services are behind the arsons in Vilnius and Warsaw. Minors from Ukraine, who were recruited for money, are involved in the crimes.

Veronika Marchenko

Crimes and emergencies
Riga
IKEA
Vilnius
Lithuania
Poland