The number of sabotages in Europe has tripled, and the Russian threat will only grow - Czech Interior Ministry

The number of sabotage acts targeting critical infrastructure in Europe has almost tripled since 2023. This was stated by Jan Padyourek, senior director of the internal security department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Czech Republic, writes UNN.

Padyourek warned that a truce in the war in Ukraine would only be a pause for Russia, during which threats would increase. According to him, Russia will not stop fighting for influence in the Czech Republic, as it still considers this country part of its sphere of influence.

He noted that the acts of sabotage currently taking place across Europe vary in nature - from terrorist acts and arson to damage to underwater cables, jamming of GPS signals, and provocations against minorities with the aim of inciting inter-ethnic conflicts and violence.

Under these conditions, the Czech Republic must not only defend itself and respond to attacks, but also actively strengthen its own resilience - emphasized Padyourek.

He also stressed that resilience in countering attacks is not only a matter of law enforcement agencies' work or the implementation of technical security measures.

"Our readiness will be determined not only by technical or structural aspects, but also by civic and human readiness," he said.

In his opinion, investing in security and resilience today is not a matter of choice, but an urgent need:

"Security is our shared responsibility. Overall security is based on three pillars: a secure state, a resilient society, and the preparedness of each individual," Padyourek added.

He emphasized that ensuring security cannot be solely the task of the state - every citizen must participate in this process.

Padyourek mentioned that Czechs showed high solidarity at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but now they are tired and long for peace.

This, of course, is understandable. But we must clearly state: a ceasefire is not the end of the war. It is only a pause, during which threats will only increase. History warns us very clearly: wars do not end with a truce. Even after a ceasefire, Russia will not stop seeking to expand its influence and will not stop acting against us, because it still considers us part of its sphere of influence - Padyourek concluded.

On September 1, Ursula von der Leyen's plane, heading to Bulgaria, lost electronic navigation systems during its approach to the airport. The reason is said to be probable GPS jamming by Russia.

On September 3, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda's plane could not land in Vilnius. The reason was information about an unknown drone in the airspace, which led to a landing delay.