12:30 PM • 1204 views
A military unit that committed war crimes in Bucha was attacked in Russia: there are dead and woundedPhoto
12:23 PM • 2584 views
Strike on Cabinet building on September 7: Russians used "Iskander", not "Shahed"
Exclusive
12:10 PM • 3024 views
Deficit in Ukrainian pharmacies: one of the most popular drugs disappeared from sale, what happened and when to expect its return
Exclusive
09:57 AM • 10501 views
The Cyber Corps of the HUR blocked fuel cards in Russia and “crashed” dozens of enemy online resourcesPhoto
Exclusive
08:37 AM • 16143 views
Hryvnia on steroids: why September is traditionally a month of currency optimism and what to expect in the currency market
September 8, 06:26 AM • 21140 views
Russia and Belarus may attack NATO as part of the Zapad-2025 exercises: the Suwałki Corridor is under threat
September 8, 12:43 AM • 26115 views
On Monday, European leaders will arrive in the US to discuss an agreement on Ukraine - Trump
September 7, 04:45 PM • 39873 views
Trump ready for new stage of sanctions against Russia - Reuters
September 7, 05:47 AM • 61515 views
Russia attacked the Cabinet of Ministers building for the first time since the war began: fire on the upper floors (photo)Photo
September 6, 07:15 PM • 75672 views
Provisions on strengthening punishment for military personnel for disobedience will be excluded from the bill - Ministry of Defense
Full lunar eclipse on September 7 in Pisces: what awaits each zodiac sign
Exclusive
September 6, 10:49 AM • 126815 views
Feast of the Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary on September 8: main traditions and prohibitionsPhotoSeptember 6, 06:10 AM • 108379 views
Financial Times

The number of sabotages in Europe has tripled, and the Russian threat will only grow - Czech Interior Ministry

Kyiv • UNN

 • 120 views

The number of sabotages on critical infrastructure in Europe has almost tripled since 2023. The Czech Interior Ministry warns that Russia will not stop fighting for influence in the Czech Republic.

The number of sabotages in Europe has tripled, and the Russian threat will only grow - Czech Interior Ministry

The number of sabotage acts targeting critical infrastructure in Europe has almost tripled since 2023. This was stated by Jan Padyourek, senior director of the internal security department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Czech Republic, writes UNN.

Details

Padyourek warned that a truce in the war in Ukraine would only be a pause for Russia, during which threats would increase. According to him, Russia will not stop fighting for influence in the Czech Republic, as it still considers this country part of its sphere of influence.

He noted that the acts of sabotage currently taking place across Europe vary in nature - from terrorist acts and arson to damage to underwater cables, jamming of GPS signals, and provocations against minorities with the aim of inciting inter-ethnic conflicts and violence.

Under these conditions, the Czech Republic must not only defend itself and respond to attacks, but also actively strengthen its own resilience

- emphasized Padyourek.

He also stressed that resilience in countering attacks is not only a matter of law enforcement agencies' work or the implementation of technical security measures.

"Our readiness will be determined not only by technical or structural aspects, but also by civic and human readiness," he said.

In his opinion, investing in security and resilience today is not a matter of choice, but an urgent need:

"Security is our shared responsibility. Overall security is based on three pillars: a secure state, a resilient society, and the preparedness of each individual," Padyourek added.

He emphasized that ensuring security cannot be solely the task of the state - every citizen must participate in this process.

Padyourek mentioned that Czechs showed high solidarity at the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, but now they are tired and long for peace.

This, of course, is understandable. But we must clearly state: a ceasefire is not the end of the war. It is only a pause, during which threats will only increase. History warns us very clearly: wars do not end with a truce. Even after a ceasefire, Russia will not stop seeking to expand its influence and will not stop acting against us, because it still considers us part of its sphere of influence

- Padyourek concluded.

Recall

On September 1, Ursula von der Leyen's plane, heading to Bulgaria, lost electronic navigation systems during its approach to the airport. The reason is said to be probable GPS jamming by Russia.

On September 3, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda's plane could not land in Vilnius. The reason was information about an unknown drone in the airspace, which led to a landing delay.

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Czech Republic
Europe
Ukraine