Stefanchuk went on a tour of the Baltic States with a plan to win
Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk presented the Victory Plan in the Lithuanian Parliament. He will also visit Estonia and Latvia to attract additional assistance to Ukraine in countering Russian aggression.
Today, on October 21, Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk presented the Victory Plan to the Lithuanian parliament. After Vilnius, Stefanchuk will travel to Tallinn and Riga to seek support. He wrote about this in social network X, reports UNN.
According to Stefanchuk, the purpose of the visits to the Baltic states is to attract additional assistance to Ukraine in the military, political, economic and humanitarian spheres to counter the Russian aggressor.
According to him, he will also use his stay in Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia to present the Victory Plan of the President of Ukraine and discuss ways to implement it.
During his speech in the Lithuanian parliament, Stefanchuk outlined the key tasks that are important for bringing victory closer. In particular, these are:
- increasing and accelerating military support for Ukraine;
- additional air defense systems;
- Allowing Ukraine's neighboring EU and NATO countries to shoot down enemy missiles that reach Ukraine's western borders;
- Assistance in lifting any restrictions on Ukraine's provision and use of long-range weapons to hit military facilities and targets on the territory of the Russian Federation that are key to the aggression;
- providing fighter aircraft and pilot training.
- strengthening sanctions pressure on the aggressor and making it impossible to circumvent sanctions.
Stefanchuk also met with the Speaker of the Lithuanian Parliament , Victoria Čmilytė-Nielsen.
We had a productive conversation. We discussed the security situation in Ukraine and deepening cooperation in the defense sector. We paid considerable attention to the importance of practical implementation of the Victory Plan. We also raised the topic of Ukraine's European and Euro-Atlantic integration
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada is convinced that despite the full-scale war, the allies can invite Ukraine to join the Alliance and start negotiations on accession.
