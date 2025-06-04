Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

The Sumy community was once again under a drone attack by Russian troops today, which lasted almost an hour, one person is known to have been injured, the enemy is targeting civilian infrastructure, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram, UNN writes.

For almost an hour, the enemy attacked the Sumy community with attack drones. They are targeting civilian infrastructure on one of the city's streets - reported in the RMA.

Sumy was hit by a Russian drone attack: there is one wounded

According to the RMA, the injured person was provided with medical assistance on the spot after the first hit. "Preliminary, there are no other victims," the statement said.

"Rescuers came under repeated shelling during the liquidation of the consequences of the attack. Fortunately, none of them were injured," the RMA said.

As a result of the Russian attack, as indicated, 4 cars, warehouses and power lines were damaged.

Addition

The day before, Sumy was attacked by the Russian Federation with MLRS. The enemy strike killed 4 people and injured 28 others.

In Sumy, the number of injured has risen to 28, including three children.

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, six victims of yesterday's attack on the Sumy community are in serious condition, including three children.

"One child is being prepared for transportation to "Okhmatdyt" for further treatment," the RMA said.

In total, 30 people sought medical help, as indicated. 16 victims are currently in the hospital.