Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5828 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14800 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
08:02 AM • 20133 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
06:24 AM • 51689 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 31081 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 38408 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 55343 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 42932 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 234840 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 162729 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.6m/s
45%
752mm
Popular news

Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

June 4, 02:18 AM • 17210 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

June 4, 02:32 AM • 33854 views

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

05:11 AM • 29988 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

06:53 AM • 22595 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

08:26 AM • 11349 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

06:24 AM • 51689 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 106483 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 186693 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 234840 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 281162 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

White House

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 58252 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 186693 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 132176 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 133883 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 117944 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

TikTok

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5356 views

Russia attacked the Sumy community with drones, civilian infrastructure and cars were damaged. Rescuers came under fire, power lines were damaged.

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

The Sumy community was once again under a drone attack by Russian troops today, which lasted almost an hour, one person is known to have been injured, the enemy is targeting civilian infrastructure, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram, UNN writes.

For almost an hour, the enemy attacked the Sumy community with attack drones. They are targeting civilian infrastructure on one of the city's streets

- reported in the RMA.

Sumy was hit by a Russian drone attack: there is one wounded04.06.25, 09:54 • 2586 views

According to the RMA, the injured person was provided with medical assistance on the spot after the first hit. "Preliminary, there are no other victims," the statement said.

"Rescuers came under repeated shelling during the liquidation of the consequences of the attack. Fortunately, none of them were injured," the RMA said.

As a result of the Russian attack, as indicated, 4 cars, warehouses and power lines were damaged.

Addition

The day before, Sumy was attacked by the Russian Federation with MLRS. The enemy strike killed 4 people and injured 28 others.

In Sumy, the number of injured has risen to 28, including three children. 03.06.25, 19:02 • 3022 views

According to the Sumy Regional Military Administration, six victims of yesterday's attack on the Sumy community are in serious condition, including three children.

"One child is being prepared for transportation to "Okhmatdyt" for further treatment," the RMA said.

In total, 30 people sought medical help, as indicated. 16 victims are currently in the hospital.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
Sumy Oblast
Multiple rocket launcher
Sums
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9