The number of victims in Sumy has increased to 28, including three children

As a result of the enemy strike on Sumy, 28 victims are already known, including three children. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The number of dead in Sumy has increased to 4 people, 28 injured, including 3 children - the statement reads.

On June 3, Russia struck Sumy. It is known about four dead.

In Sumy and the city community on June 4 declared a day of mourning for the victims of another attack by the occupiers.

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, said on social network X said that Russia is again resorting to atrocities, massively shelling Ukrainian cities with civilians in response to Ukraine's accurate attack on military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.