From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 103739 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 116043 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 193633 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 103075 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 209127 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 131182 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 136491 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 126810 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 235696 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170277 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

The number of victims in Sumy has increased to 28, including three children

Kyiv • UNN

 • 560 views

As a result of the enemy strike on Sumy, the number of victims has increased to 28, including three children. June 4 has been declared a day of mourning in Sumy for the victims of the attack.

The number of victims in Sumy has increased to 28, including three children

As a result of the enemy strike on Sumy, 28 victims are already known, including three children. This is reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, reports UNN.

The number of dead in Sumy has increased to 4 people, 28 injured, including 3 children 

- the statement reads.

Addition

On June 3, Russia struck Sumy. It is known about four dead.

In Sumy and the city community on June 4 declared a day of mourning for the victims of another attack by the occupiers.

The Ambassador of the European Union to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, said on social network X said that Russia is again resorting to atrocities, massively shelling Ukrainian cities with civilians in response to Ukraine's accurate attack on military facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

War
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
European Union
Ukraine
Sums
