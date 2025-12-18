$42.340.00
The Ukrainian delegation will hold another round of negotiations with the American and European sides in Miami today
02:53 PM • 1944 views
Delivery of M1A1 Abrams tanks from Australia to Ukraine: journalists reveal exclusive details
Exclusive
02:21 PM • 10251 views
Car certificate for military personnel: the government failed to approve the procedure for obtaining it in a year and a half
02:08 PM • 10956 views
Due to Russian attacks on Odesa region, traffic on the border with Moldova is complicated: border guards announced alternative routes
12:39 PM • 12155 views
Issue is not a deficit of aircraft, but of pilots: Zelenskyy commented on the need for Polish MiG-29s
12:26 PM • 14512 views
How Odesa has been living without electricity for a week: rescuers showed photosVideo
12:10 PM • 12090 views
Ukraine offered Poland cooperation in drone countermeasures and maritime security
Exclusive
11:39 AM • 18056 views
Criminal cases without corpus delicti: why law enforcement agencies keep the aviation business in limbo for years
11:08 AM • 10730 views
SBU for the first time hit a tanker of the Russian "shadow fleet" in the neutral waters of the Mediterranean SeaVideo
10:10 AM • 8306 views
Putin's "Direct Line" in 2025: The dictator made new false statements and refused to end the warVideo
PrivatBank branch refused to renew card for veteran with amputation: NBU reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 22450 views

A 20-year-old veteran who lost all his limbs in the war could not renew his bank card because he was unable to hold it for confirmation. NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi apologized and promised to personally deliver the card to the serviceman.

PrivatBank branch refused to renew card for veteran with amputation: NBU reacted

In Kyiv, a 20-year-old veteran who lost all his limbs during the war was unable to renew his bank card because he could not hold it for verification. The head of the NBU apologized and promised to deliver the card to the serviceman personally. This was reported by Olena Tolkachova, head of the patronage service "Angels" of the Third Army Corps, and Andriy Pyshnyi, head of the National Bank of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Details

Olena Tolkachova, head of the patronage service "Angels" of the Third Army Corps, published a photograph of the veteran on her Facebook page.

According to her, the man went to war at the age of 18 and lost all his limbs in the area of Iziumske village in Kharkiv region.

A 20-year-old soldier. He went to war at 18. In the Iziumske area of Kharkiv region, he lost all his limbs. High amputations. Ideological, holding on. The medical curator of our service brought him to PrivatBank to renew his card – state payments are supposed to be transferred to it. The phone with the cards was lost in battle. The manager at the branch on Beresteiskyi Avenue, 27-A, takes out the ready card and says: take it in your hands and hold it near your face for a photo.

- the post says.

She added that they were not allowed to hold the card for another person, and the only way out was to issue a power of attorney in the name of the medical curator.

The wounded man decided to wait for a hand prosthesis after the incident.

Andriy Pyshnyi, head of the National Bank of Ukraine, and PrivatBank apologized to the armless veteran for refusing to issue a card.

"I read this post with pain. I cannot understand what and how the bank was thinking. But I know for sure that it should not be like this. And it will not be! It will not be! Conclusions will be drawn, there will be a reaction, and nothing like this will happen again. I will deliver the card personally along with an apology from all of us," Pyshnyi wrote on Facebook, reposting the post of the servicewoman of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

A Space of Care for Veterans was opened in Kyiv Oblast17.12.25, 00:40 • 4207 views

