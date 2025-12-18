PrivatBank branch refused to renew card for veteran with amputation: NBU reacted

In Kyiv, a 20-year-old veteran who lost all his limbs during the war was unable to renew his bank card because he could not hold it for verification. The head of the NBU apologized and promised to deliver the card to the serviceman personally. This was reported by Olena Tolkachova, head of the patronage service "Angels" of the Third Army Corps, and Andriy Pyshnyi, head of the National Bank of Ukraine, as reported by UNN.

Olena Tolkachova, head of the patronage service "Angels" of the Third Army Corps, published a photograph of the veteran on her Facebook page.

According to her, the man went to war at the age of 18 and lost all his limbs in the area of Iziumske village in Kharkiv region.

A 20-year-old soldier. He went to war at 18. In the Iziumske area of Kharkiv region, he lost all his limbs. High amputations. Ideological, holding on. The medical curator of our service brought him to PrivatBank to renew his card – state payments are supposed to be transferred to it. The phone with the cards was lost in battle. The manager at the branch on Beresteiskyi Avenue, 27-A, takes out the ready card and says: take it in your hands and hold it near your face for a photo. - the post says.

She added that they were not allowed to hold the card for another person, and the only way out was to issue a power of attorney in the name of the medical curator.

The wounded man decided to wait for a hand prosthesis after the incident.

Andriy Pyshnyi, head of the National Bank of Ukraine, and PrivatBank apologized to the armless veteran for refusing to issue a card.

"I read this post with pain. I cannot understand what and how the bank was thinking. But I know for sure that it should not be like this. And it will not be! It will not be! Conclusions will be drawn, there will be a reaction, and nothing like this will happen again. I will deliver the card personally along with an apology from all of us," Pyshnyi wrote on Facebook, reposting the post of the servicewoman of the Third Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

