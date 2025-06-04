Sumy was hit by a Russian drone attack: there is one wounded

Sumy was hit by a drone strike by Russian troops, one person is reported injured, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The enemy struck the territory of the Sumy community in the Kovpakivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians struck with a drone. One person was injured - reported in the RMA.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

