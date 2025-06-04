$41.640.02
Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the "Soviet fleet" is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

Sumy was hit by a Russian drone attack: there is one wounded

Russian troops attacked the Sumy community, Kovpakivskyi district, with a drone. As a result of the attack, one person was injured, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Sumy was hit by a drone strike by Russian troops, one person is reported injured, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.

The enemy struck the territory of the Sumy community in the Kovpakivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians struck with a drone. One person was injured

- reported in the RMA.

The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

Russians attacked a bioethanol plant in Sumy region with drones: environmental consequences are being assessed04.06.25, 09:00 • 1396 views

