Sumy was hit by a Russian drone attack: there is one wounded
Kyiv • UNN
Russian troops attacked the Sumy community, Kovpakivskyi district, with a drone. As a result of the attack, one person was injured, the consequences of the attack are being clarified.
Sumy was hit by a drone strike by Russian troops, one person is reported injured, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Telegram on Wednesday, writes UNN.
The enemy struck the territory of the Sumy community in the Kovpakivskyi district. Preliminary reports indicate that the Russians struck with a drone. One person was injured
The consequences of the attack are being clarified.
Russians attacked a bioethanol plant in Sumy region with drones: environmental consequences are being assessed04.06.25, 09:00 • 1396 views