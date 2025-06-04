$41.620.09
Russians attacked a bioethanol plant in Sumy region with drones: environmental consequences are being assessed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 686 views

At night, the enemy massively attacked a bioethanol plant in the Sumy region with drones, there was a fire and a spill of molasses. About 10 houses were damaged.

Russians attacked a bioethanol plant in Sumy region with drones: environmental consequences are being assessed

In the Sumy region, Russian troops massively attacked a bioethanol plant with drones at night, experts are assessing the environmental consequences, the Sumy Regional Military Administration reported on Wednesday in Telegram, writes UNN.

The enemy attacked the Lebedyn community at night. According to preliminary information, there were hits by 12 UAVs. The drones hit an enterprise in the village of the community. A fire broke out as a result of the strikes. It was a bioethanol plant. Tanks were damaged and molasses spilled. Fortunately, there were no casualties.

- reported in the RMA.

In addition to the premises of the enterprise, as indicated, about 10 private houses were damaged.

"Experts are assessing the environmental consequences," the RMA noted.

Addition

According to the RMA, as a result of Russian shelling of the region during the day, there are dead and wounded civilians: in the Sumy community, as a result of the MLRS strike, 4 people died (born in 1989, 1962, 1982, 1980) and 28 civilians were wounded (3 of them children); in the Seredyno-Budska community, as a result of the FPV drone attack, 1 civilian born in 1977 was wounded.

During the day, from the morning of June 3 to the morning of June 4, as indicated in the RMA, Russian troops carried out almost 110 shellings of 27 settlements in 13 territorial communities of the region. Most of the shelling was recorded in the Sumy and Shostka districts.

The enemy actively used guided aerial bombs, MLRS and VOG drops from UAVs: almost 40 MLRS strikes; more than 20 VOG drops from UAVs; more than 10 KAB strikes. The enemy also carried out strikes with UAVs, FPV drones on the territory of Sumy region.

As noted in the RMA, civilian infrastructure objects were damaged and destroyed: in the Sumy community, non-residential buildings, 15 residential buildings, 13 cars, premises of a medical institution, civilian infrastructure objects were damaged; in the Seredyno-Budska community, 2 apartment buildings and 2 private houses were damaged; in the Lebedyn community, non-residential premises, about 10 private houses were damaged.

Situation in the border areas of Sumy region

The head of the Sumy RMA, Oleh Hryhorov, reported the night before that the situation in the border areas of Sumy region remains "difficult, dynamic, but controlled." "The most intense fighting is in the areas of the Yunakivska and Khotynska communities, where the enemy is trying to act in small groups and gain a foothold. The civilian population from these territories has long been evacuated. Our units are holding the lines, thwarting all attempts by the Russians to advance," Hryhorov said, quoted by the RMA.

In the last two weeks, according to the RMA, the Russians dropped almost 200 guided aerial bombs (KABs) on Sumy region.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarEconomy
Sumy Oblast
Ukraine
