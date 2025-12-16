$42.250.05
15 years in prison: Yanukovych's sentence came into force

Kyiv • UNN

 • 128 views

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the verdict against ex-president Yanukovych, sentenced to 15 years for organizing illegal border crossing and inciting desertion. His accomplice, the former deputy head of the State Protection Department, received 10 years in prison.

15 years in prison: Yanukovych's sentence came into force

The Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the verdict against former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych. According to the court's decision, the ex-president was sentenced to 15 years in prison for organizing illegal border crossing and inciting desertion, and his accomplice - the former deputy head of the State Security Department - to 10 years in prison. This is reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

During the appellate review, the prosecutors of the Prosecutor General's Office ensured the prosecution's position, as a result of which the court's verdict against the fourth President of Ukraine and the former deputy head of the State Security Department of Ukraine - the head of the President's Security Service - entered into force. The Kyiv Court of Appeal rejected the appeals of the defense and upheld the verdict of the Podilsky District Court of Kyiv.

- the statement says.

According to the court's verdict, the former President of Ukraine was sentenced to 15 years in prison for organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine and inciting desertion under Part 2 of Article 332, Part 4 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

At the same time, he was sentenced for the totality of the crimes committed, including treason and aiding the Russian Federation in waging an aggressive war against Ukraine, for which he was sentenced to 13 years in prison by the verdict of the Obolonsky District Court of Kyiv on January 24, 2019. The former deputy head of the State Security Department of Ukraine was sentenced to 10 years in prison for organizing the illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine and desertion under Part 2 of Article 332, Part 2 of Article 408 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

- added the Prosecutor General's Office.

Prosecutors in court proved that on February 23, 2014, the ex-president of Ukraine, acting in conspiracy with the former head of the President's Security Service and with the assistance of representatives of the Russian Federation, illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine by air and organized the transfer of at least 20 people from his close circle and servicemen of the State Security Department.

The flight was carried out outside the checkpoints across the state border for air traffic. The convicts flew on three Russian military helicopters piloted by a pilot of the Russian Armed Forces from the outskirts of Urzuf village, Manhush district, Donetsk region, to a military airfield in Yeysk (Russia). Subsequently, the route passed through Anapa, and then on a military transport aircraft provided by the Russian Armed Forces, to the military airfield "Gvardiyske" in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea.

Subsequently, the former President decided to finally leave the territory of Ukraine with the assistance of the Russian armed forces. While on the territory of a military unit of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in the area of Kozacha Bay in Sevastopol, he incited servicemen of the State Security Department of Ukraine, who provided his personal security, to desert and leave for the Russian Federation.

As a result, some of the state security officers, along with him, left Sevastopol by sea for the Russian Federation and never returned to military service.

The route of the fugitive president's movement through the territory of Ukraine and the Russian Federation was fully controlled and accompanied by employees of the federal security service and military personnel of the southern military district of the Russian Federation and was directly agreed with the president of the Russian Federation.

Yanukovych shown in Russia: ex-president spoke about "rapprochement with the EU" and countering NATO01.09.25, 15:34 • 11071 view

Recall

UNN reported in 2022 that, as it became known then, fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych wrote a letter to Ukrainians and called for surrender, putting forward unsubstantiated accusations and threats.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

