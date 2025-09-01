$41.320.06
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
09:15 AM • 49239 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
08:38 AM • 40027 views
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
07:50 AM • 70913 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
06:45 AM • 80196 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM • 75099 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM • 63553 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM • 32115 views
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
August 31, 08:53 PM • 23820 views
European leaders to gather in France on September 4 for talks on Ukraine
August 30, 04:05 PM • 54482 views
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother diedPhoto
For true gourmets: top recipes for making homemade mayonnaisePhoto09:46 AM • 15406 views
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
07:50 AM • 70914 views
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
06:45 AM • 80197 views
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasionSeptember 1, 05:46 AM • 75099 views
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1PhotoSeptember 1, 05:39 AM • 63553 views
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Brad Pitt bought a Hollywood Hills estate for $12 million10:27 AM • 4662 views
The creator of the popular toy Labubu entered the top 100 richest people in the world, taking 86th placePhotoAugust 29, 01:11 PM • 133202 views
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 263941 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 285501 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 281202 views
Yanukovych shown in Russia: ex-president spoke about "rapprochement with the EU" and countering NATO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 36 views

Former President of Ukraine Viktor Yanukovych stated that he worked on Ukraine's rapprochement with the EU, but was categorically against joining NATO. He claims that joining the Alliance "would lead to civil war."

Yanukovych shown in Russia: ex-president spoke about "rapprochement with the EU" and countering NATO

Regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO, the fugitive ex-president emphasized that during his tenure, he categorically resisted it. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

In Russia, propagandist media are broadcasting "fresh" video statements by former Ukrainian President Yanukovych, who rarely appears in the local information space.

Thus, according to Russian media, the 4th President of Ukraine stated that at one time he purposefully worked on "bringing Ukraine closer to the EU," but, according to him, "Europeans behaved incorrectly."

The fugitive ex-president also noted that he "was always a categorical and convinced opponent of Ukraine's accession to NATO." Yanukovych also stated that allegedly "Kyiv's accession to the alliance would be a catastrophe and a direct path to civil war."

Recall

UNN reported in 2022 that, as it became known then, fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych wrote a letter to Ukrainians and called for surrender, making unsubstantiated accusations and threats.

UNN reminded last year that in September 2004, then-Prime Minister of Ukraine and presidential candidate Viktor Yanukovych arrived by bus at Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University in Ivano-Frankivsk. He was getting off the bus when a first-year student Dmytro Romaniuk threw an egg at Yanukovych. The latter theatrically fell as if he had been hit by a sniper's bullet.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Fake news
NATO
European Union
Ukraine
Kyiv