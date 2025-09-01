Regarding Ukraine's accession to NATO, the fugitive ex-president emphasized that during his tenure, he categorically resisted it. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

In Russia, propagandist media are broadcasting "fresh" video statements by former Ukrainian President Yanukovych, who rarely appears in the local information space.

Thus, according to Russian media, the 4th President of Ukraine stated that at one time he purposefully worked on "bringing Ukraine closer to the EU," but, according to him, "Europeans behaved incorrectly."

The fugitive ex-president also noted that he "was always a categorical and convinced opponent of Ukraine's accession to NATO." Yanukovych also stated that allegedly "Kyiv's accession to the alliance would be a catastrophe and a direct path to civil war."

Recall

UNN reported in 2022 that, as it became known then, fugitive president Viktor Yanukovych wrote a letter to Ukrainians and called for surrender, making unsubstantiated accusations and threats.

UNN reminded last year that in September 2004, then-Prime Minister of Ukraine and presidential candidate Viktor Yanukovych arrived by bus at Vasyl Stefanyk Precarpathian National University in Ivano-Frankivsk. He was getting off the bus when a first-year student Dmytro Romaniuk threw an egg at Yanukovych. The latter theatrically fell as if he had been hit by a sniper's bullet.