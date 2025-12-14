"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion
Walt Disney Co.'s sequel "Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, gross grossing $26.3 million in its third weekend. The film's total worldwide gross reached $1.14 billion, making it the second film of 2025 to surpass the $1 billion mark at the global box office.
Details
The total global box office for "Zootopia 2" reached $1.14 billion, largely due to its success in China, where it grossed $502.4 million, making it the biggest Hollywood hit in the country in recent years.
The only other Hollywood film of 2025 with billion-dollar gross was Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" ($1.04 billion), but the highest-grossing film of the year remains the Chinese blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" with almost $2 billion in gross exclusively in China.
Second place in the American box office went to the sequel "Five Nights at Freddy's 2", which grossed $19.5 million, despite a 70% drop in revenue after its debut. The film's total American box office gross was $95.5 million, a great success for Blumhouse studio.
James L. Brooks' new film "Ella McCay," his first directorial effort in 15 years, grossed only $2.1 million and became one of the worst wide releases of the year.
