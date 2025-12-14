"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion

$42.270.00
07:10 PM • 184 views
Zelenskyy and Trump's delegation to continue Ukraine talks in Berlin on Monday - Media
Exclusive
December 14, 12:56 PM • 12573 views
A week of inner turning, hope, and new direction: horoscope for December 15–21
Exclusive
December 14, 10:14 AM • 22383 views
Flu vaccine reappears in Ukraine
December 13, 03:54 PM • 41516 views
18-year-old men who have not registered will automatically receive the status of a conscript - Ministry of Defense
December 13, 03:26 PM • 66853 views
Ukraine imposes sanctions against almost 700 vessels of Russia's "shadow fleet" - Zelenskyy
December 13, 03:01 PM • 47324 views
Belarus handed over 114 civilians to Ukraine: among them well-known Belarusian oppositionists and UkrainiansPhoto
December 13, 01:58 PM • 43367 views
Zelenskyy instructed the GUR to intensify efforts to free prisoners of war before the New Year
December 13, 01:41 PM • 35574 views
5 imprisoned civilians return to Ukraine from Belarus - Zelenskyy
December 13, 12:30 PM • 20665 views
US and Ukrainian advisers to attend peace talks in Berlin on Sunday - dpa
Exclusive
December 13, 11:00 AM • 19438 views
Asthma nearby: why the disease can appear suddenly and how to protect yourself
Popular news
Enemy struck a supermarket in Zaporizhzhia: 6 wounded, including a childPhotoDecember 14, 09:39 AM • 3924 views
Pope Leo confirmed his readiness to visit Ukraine: the Vatican is preparing a plan for a possible arrivalDecember 14, 09:52 AM • 5124 views
Sydney Beach Shooting During Hanukkah: At Least 10 Dead, Dozens InjuredDecember 14, 10:28 AM • 12154 views
The President stated that Ukraine's accession to NATO as a security guarantee was not supported by some European partners.December 14, 11:40 AM • 5724 views
Trump's rating falls, 'cracks' appear in MAGA supporters' backing – NBC News pollPhoto05:06 PM • 9662 views
Publications
Unusual cocoa recipes to warm you up on cold winter eveningsPhotoDecember 13, 04:20 PM • 45492 views
How to connect your phone to your TV: the easiest waysDecember 13, 12:38 PM • 54453 views
Top 10 unforgettable Christmas hits that create a festive moodVideoDecember 13, 08:00 AM • 49713 views
Pinterest reveals top trends for 2026: from Glitchy Glam to List PalsDecember 12, 05:56 PM • 59342 views
Butter prices are falling, warehouses are overflowing: what is happening in the Ukrainian dairy market and what are the forecasts?
Exclusive
December 12, 01:07 PM • 83736 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Petteri Orpo
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Berlin
Germany
Poland
UNN Lite
"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion07:02 PM • 184 views
Angry fans in India pelted stadium with chairs and bottles over Messi's brief appearanceVideoDecember 13, 11:42 AM • 24164 views
From booze to black belts: Drunk raccoon from US suspected of robbing karate storeDecember 13, 11:26 AM • 26380 views
New photos from Epstein's estate featuring Trump released in the USVideoDecember 13, 09:00 AM • 31128 views
Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 became The Game Awards 2025 Game of the Year: full list of winnersVideoDecember 12, 12:55 PM • 65520 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
S-400 missile system
The Diplomat
S-300 missile system

"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 184 views

Walt Disney Co.'s sequel "Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, gross grossing $26.3 million in its third weekend. The film's total worldwide gross reached $1.14 billion, making it the second film of 2025 to surpass the $1 billion mark at the global box office.

"Zootopia 2" topped the box office for the third time, grossing $1.14 billion

The animated sequel "Zootopia 2" from Walt Disney Co. topped the box office for the third time, grossing $26.3 million in its third weekend, becoming the second film of 2025 to surpass the $1 billion mark globally. This was reported by the Associated Press, writes UNN.

Details 

The total global box office for "Zootopia 2" reached $1.14 billion, largely due to its success in China, where it grossed $502.4 million, making it the biggest Hollywood hit in the country in recent years.

The only other Hollywood film of 2025 with billion-dollar gross was Disney's "Lilo & Stitch" ($1.04 billion), but the highest-grossing film of the year remains the Chinese blockbuster "Ne Zha 2" with almost $2 billion in gross exclusively in China.

The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office10.12.25, 14:19 • 45171 view

Second place in the American box office went to the sequel "Five Nights at Freddy's 2", which grossed $19.5 million, despite a 70% drop in revenue after its debut. The film's total American box office gross was $95.5 million, a great success for Blumhouse studio.

James L. Brooks' new film "Ella McCay," his first directorial effort in 15 years, grossed only $2.1 million and became one of the worst wide releases of the year.

Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter29.11.25, 18:59 • 126812 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureUNN Lite
Director
Film
Associated Press
China