05:02 PM
Rescuers in Kyiv have completed work on eliminating the consequences of Russian strikes on November 29Photo
03:10 PM
Yermak's resignation could weaken Zelenskyy's political control - NYT
02:28 PM
Ukraine is facing a cold snap down to +9 degrees: weather forecast for Sunday, November 30
12:33 PM
Zelenskyy: it's time to change basic documents on Ukraine's defense, including the defense plan, gave instructions to Shmyhal
12:07 PM
Europe's water reserves are depleting due to climate change - Guardian
November 29, 11:00 AM
"We expect the results of the meetings in Geneva to be finalized now": Zelenskyy named the task of the delegation led by Umerov in the USA
November 29, 10:28 AM
General Staff confirmed damage to Afipsky Refinery, aircraft repair plant and other occupation facilities
November 29, 08:59 AM
Over Ukraine, 558 out of 596 drones launched by Russia and 19 out of 36 missiles, including a "Kinzhal", neutralized
November 29, 07:54 AM
Russia attacked energy facilities in Kyiv and 5 regions: over half a million consumers without electricity
November 29, 02:21 AM
"I don't want to create problems for Zelenskyy, so I'm going to the front" - Yermak after dismissal and searchesPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
Tags
Authors
Russia reported a drone attack on the Afipsky Oil Refinery in Krasnodar Krai, a fire broke out
November 29, 07:36 AM
Budanov heads to US for talks - The Economist
November 29, 07:59 AM
Zelenskyy, after Russia's attack with 36 missiles and almost 600 drones, sent a message about frozen Russian assets and steps to end the war
November 29, 08:36 AM
Orban's translator distorted Putin's words during a meeting in Moscow - media
12:55 PM
She didn't hear well, she had a bad day: Hungary reacted to the mistranslation of Putin's words about Ukraine
02:01 PM
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
04:59 PM
"Reparation" loan for Ukraine: should we expect it and how is it related to the peace plan
November 28, 01:56 PM
Exclusive
November 28, 01:56 PM • 59433 views
10 common mistakes beginners make in a new job
November 28, 12:04 PM
From surgery to coma: how a patient could have been infected with a dangerous bacterium at the private clinic Odrex
November 28, 11:00 AM
Over UAH 2 million for housing for IDPs from occupied territories: which IDPs can apply for a voucher
November 28, 10:45 AM
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Rustem Umerov
Vitali Klitschko
Andriy Yermak
Donald Trump
Ukraine
United States
Pokrovsk
Poland
Kyiv Oblast
Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter
04:59 PM
Police rescued an owl entangled in an anti-drone net in the Kupyansk direction
November 28, 02:36 AM
Netflix faced a glitch during the premiere of the fifth season of "Stranger Things"
November 27, 06:49 AM
Snowman from "Frozen" "came to life" at Disneyland Paris: what is known about the Olaf robot
November 25, 02:23 PM
Meghan Markle took a designer dress from a fashion photoshoot without asking - media
November 25, 08:39 AM
Technology
Social network
Financial Times
Heating
The Diplomat

Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Winter 2025-2026 will bring five anticipated movie premieres, including sequels to "Five Nights at Freddy's" and "Avatar," as well as new thrillers "The Handmaid," "Object X," and "Scream 7." These films promise exciting plots and the return of beloved characters.

Five crazy premieres you can't miss: what to watch this winter

Winter is a fantastic time of year: a time of holidays, warm evenings, and incredible events. This is the period when films that you want to see immediately are released on the big screens, and cinemas become a place where vivid stories come to life. UNN has prepared a selection of the most interesting premieres of this winter that you cannot miss.

Five Nights at Freddy's 2

A year has passed since the supernatural nightmare at Freddy Fazbear's Pizzeria. What happened then turned into a local legend, which residents present as a slightly scary but funny story - so popular that the city decided to hold the first festival called "Fazfest." Former security guard Mike and police officer Vanessa hide the truth about the fate of her favorite animatronics from 11-year-old Abby.

But when the girl secretly runs away to see Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, and Foxy again, she inadvertently sets in motion a chain of events that brings ancient and very dangerous secrets back to life. The true origin of the pizzeria is revealed, and with it, a forgotten horror that has been hidden in the darkness for decades is unleashed.

• Genre: horror, thriller;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Emma Tammi;

• Actors: Josh Hutcherson, Elizabeth Lail, Matthew Lillard;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 04.12.2025.

Avatar: Fire and Ash

After Neteyam's death, Jake and Neytiri's family tries to recover from the pain and loss that changed their lives forever. During this difficult period, they encounter a new, irreconcilably hostile Na'vi people - the Ash Clan, led by the fiery and warlike Varang. These warriors live by strict laws and do not recognize compromises, which only increases the tension on Pandora.

Against the backdrop of an escalating conflict engulfing the planet, the family is forced to re-evaluate their own values, find new moral guidelines, and decide how to act in a rapidly changing world. They will have to not only fight for survival but also determine what and whom they are willing to stand for until the end.

• Genre: fantasy, adventure, action, thriller;

• Country: USA;

• Director: James Cameron;

• Actors: Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Jack Champion, Britain Dalton, Trinity Bliss, Bailey Bass, Oona Chaplin;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 18.12.2025.

The Housemaid

Millie, a young woman with a difficult past, had almost lost faith that she would be able to find a stable job. But suddenly, she is offered a live-in maid position at the luxurious estate of the Winchesters - a family that looks like they stepped out of the pages of a glossy magazine. The exquisite Nina, her charming and successful husband Andrew, and their sweet daughter Cecilia seem like a real lucky chance for Millie.

However, over time, the fairytale atmosphere begins to crack: life in the estate turns into a dangerous game of temptations and fears. In this house, everyone hides something of their own, and these secrets can cost Millie too much.

• Genre: Detective, Thriller;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Paul Feig;

• Actors: Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried, Brandon Sklenar, Michele Morrone;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 01.01.2026.

Cold Storage

Decades ago, an extremely dangerous microorganism, constantly changing and becoming more contagious, was isolated in a military bunker. But due to rising underground temperatures caused by climate change, it breaks out. To prevent a large-scale biological catastrophe, a former bioweapons expert is forced to team up with two facility workers - unexpected allies at a critical moment.

Together, they embark on a dangerous race against time, trying to stop the spread of the threat before it engulfs the planet.

• Genre: Thriller, Comedy, Sci-Fi;

• Country: UK, France, USA;

• Directors: Jonny Campbell;

• Actors: Liam Neeson, Joe Keery, Sosie Bacon, Georgina Campbell, Lesley Manville;

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 19.02.2026.

Scream 7

When another Ghostface killer appears in the quiet town where Sidney Prescott finally managed to build a new, peaceful life, her old nightmares return. Now the threat is not only directed at her - her own daughter is under attack, and the past catches up with Sidney again with relentless force. To save those she loves and forever break the bloody chain of events, she will have to go through the path of fear again, face painful memories, and do what she has been running from for so long.

• Genre: thriller, horror, mystery;

• Country: USA;

• Director: Kevin Williamson;

• Actors: Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox, Mckenna Grace, Isabel May.

• In Ukrainian distribution from: 26.02.2026.

Olga Rozgon

CultureUNN LitePublications
Director
Film
France
Great Britain