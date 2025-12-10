The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office

$42.180.11
49.090.07
ukenru
12:17 PM • 222 views
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo
11:35 AM • 2002 views
Trump's attacks force Europe to accelerate 'post-American' defense plans - Politico
11:00 AM • 5078 views
Defense of Pokrovsk continues, almost 13 square kilometers in the north of the city are controlled - "East" group
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 13664 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
08:28 AM • 13879 views
Children should not suffer for someone to profit from it: human rights activist supported Prosecutor General Kravchenko's initiative for a large-scale inspection of orphanages
December 9, 08:28 PM • 25803 views
Zelenskyy stated that Ukraine does not have the strength to return Crimea, and the US and several other countries do not see the state in NATO
December 9, 08:14 PM • 40604 views
Ukraine is ready to hold elections, but there are two issues regarding this - Zelenskyy
December 9, 06:20 PM • 40259 views
Ukrainians will get more hours with electricity: the government has made four important decisions
December 9, 06:04 PM • 31371 views
"You will get a hole from a bagel": Melnyk on Russia's calls for Ukraine to capitulate
December 9, 03:34 PM • 64944 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fish
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
1.7m/s
84%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 26819 views
Details of peace agreement for Ukraine become clearer - WP07:35 AM • 16669 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 14399 views
In Kyiv, after reports of Kadenyuk's son's death, police confirmed: a man's body with stab wounds was foundPhoto08:37 AM • 4498 views
The most audacious operation of modern warfare: WSJ published new details of the SBU's "Web" operationPhoto09:17 AM • 9062 views
Publications
Invention for betting and suspicion of money laundering: who is behind the Odesa clinic Odrex, which is associated with the death of patients. Part 3Photo12:17 PM • 218 views
Animal rights are not a discussion, but a given: what is the situation in Ukraine
Exclusive
09:54 AM • 13657 views
International Human Rights Day: the human rights situation in Ukraine and the worldDecember 10, 05:30 AM • 26964 views
The cost of the 2025 Christmas table will reach UAH 1374: the most expensive dish is fried fishDecember 9, 03:34 PM • 64935 views
Another lawsuit against Odrex: the widow of a clinic patient claims document forgery and medical negligencePhotoDecember 9, 12:00 PM • 49794 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Lavrov Sergey Viktorovich
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Marco Rubio
Andrius Kubilius
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box officeVideo12:19 PM • 66 views
Ukraine dropped in PornHub rankings over the year: what Ukrainians searched for most oftenPhoto10:30 AM • 2760 views
The East Wing of the White House is now in ruins: new footage from the construction of Trump's ballroomVideo07:53 AM • 14510 views
Nine Christmas trees and toys from Disneyland for UAH 70,000: Ukrainian blogger told how she will decorate her home for the holidaysDecember 9, 04:25 PM • 18525 views
Even 'brilliant' AI music 'dissolves into the ether of other internet junk': DiCaprio expressed doubts about artificial intelligence in cinemaDecember 9, 08:36 AM • 36246 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Tor missile system
Tu-160
Tu-95

The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" grossed UAH 37.7 million and attracted 208,683 viewers in three weeks of its theatrical run. In its opening weekend, the film earned UAH 8.7 million, attracting 47,000 viewers.

The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office

The box office of the Ukrainian film "You Are Space" reached UAH 37.7 million in three weeks of distribution, the film's Facebook page reported, writes UNN.

Details

"UAH 37.7 million and 208,683 viewers in three weekends," the report says.

According to the State Film Agency, the film grossed 8.7 million hryvnias and was watched by 47,000 viewers during its first weekend.

Addition

At the center of the story of the science fiction drama "You Are Space," directed by Pavlo Ostrikov, is Ukrainian space trucker Andriy, who becomes the last human in the Universe after the Earth's catastrophe.

But unexpectedly, he finds a connection with a Frenchwoman, Catherine, who needs help.

Julia Shramko

CultureUNN Lite
Director
Film