The Ukrainian film "You Are Space" has already grossed almost UAH 38 million at the box office

The box office of the Ukrainian film "You Are Space" reached UAH 37.7 million in three weeks of distribution, the film's Facebook page reported, writes UNN.

Details

"UAH 37.7 million and 208,683 viewers in three weekends," the report says.

According to the State Film Agency, the film grossed 8.7 million hryvnias and was watched by 47,000 viewers during its first weekend.

Addition

At the center of the story of the science fiction drama "You Are Space," directed by Pavlo Ostrikov, is Ukrainian space trucker Andriy, who becomes the last human in the Universe after the Earth's catastrophe.

But unexpectedly, he finds a connection with a Frenchwoman, Catherine, who needs help.