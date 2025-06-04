$41.640.02
"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran
"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

Anatoliy Shariy was sentenced in absentia to 15 years in prison for treason

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

Donald Trump stated that he discussed with Putin the attack by Ukraine on Russian aircraft and the potential reaction of the Russian Federation. The parties also touched upon the topic of Iran's nuclear program.

"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

US President Donald Trump said that he had a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to the American leader, "it was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace," reports UNN.

I just finished a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation lasted about an hour and 15 minutes. We discussed Ukraine's attack on Russian aircraft that were docking, as well as various other attacks that took place on both sides. It was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace 

- Trump said.

According to the American leader, "Putin stated very firmly that he would have to react to the recent attack on airfields."

Let's add

In addition, according to Trump, they discussed during the conversation "Iran and the fact that the time for Iran to make a decision on nuclear weapons is running out, and it must be made quickly!".

I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, and I believe we agreed on this. President Putin offered to participate in negotiations with Iran and possibly help to quickly resolve this issue. In my opinion, Iran is delaying making a decision on this very important issue, and we will need a final answer in a very short period of time! 

- Trump summarized.

Let us remind

Following the results of the special operation "Spiderweb", the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU special operation "Spiderweb". Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Donald Trump
Ukraine
Iran
