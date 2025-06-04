"Will not lead to immediate peace": Trump said he spoke with Putin for over an hour about Ukraine and Iran

US President Donald Trump said that he had a conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. According to the American leader, "it was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace," reports UNN.

I just finished a phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The conversation lasted about an hour and 15 minutes. We discussed Ukraine's attack on Russian aircraft that were docking, as well as various other attacks that took place on both sides. It was a good conversation, but not one that will lead to immediate peace - Trump said.

According to the American leader, "Putin stated very firmly that he would have to react to the recent attack on airfields."

In addition, according to Trump, they discussed during the conversation "Iran and the fact that the time for Iran to make a decision on nuclear weapons is running out, and it must be made quickly!".

I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have nuclear weapons, and I believe we agreed on this. President Putin offered to participate in negotiations with Iran and possibly help to quickly resolve this issue. In my opinion, Iran is delaying making a decision on this very important issue, and we will need a final answer in a very short period of time! - Trump summarized.

Following the results of the special operation "Spiderweb", the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU special operation "Spiderweb". Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.