Stefanchuk: “We expect new decisions on the supply of F-16 aircraft”
Kyiv • UNN
The Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada announces that he expects new decisions on the supply of F-16s and other fighter jets. France promises to provide Ukraine with Mirage 2000 aircraft early in the new year and to train pilots.
Parliament Speaker Ruslan Stefanchuk says that Ukraine expects new decisions on the supply of F-16s and other fighter jets.
He said this at the opening of the second session of the Assembly of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine and the Seimas of the Republic of Lithuania, a correspondent of UNN reports.
We need fighter aircraft and pilots trained to fly them. We expect new decisions on the supply of F-16s and other fighter aircraft, which are already being negotiated today
Recall
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, who has made his first visit to Ukraine, said that from the beginning of the new year Ukraine will receive the Mirage 2000 aircraft promised by France and will train pilots.