Sources in the SBU shared footage of unique preparations for the destruction of more than 40 enemy aircraft on the territory of the Russian Federation, reports UNN.

This is how the "Web" began

Sources in the SBU provided unique footage of preparations for a special operation to destroy the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation. In particular, the video shows one of the trucks loaded with modular houses heading off.

Let us remind you

U.S. Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg said that the destruction of 41 Russian aircraft by the SBU increased the risks of escalation in the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine.

Addition

The SBU reported on the "Web" special operation, as a result of which the enemy's strategic aviation was hit with an estimated value of 7 billion dollars USA. The SBU indicated that 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields of the Russian Federation were hit.

It was previously known that 41 aircraft were affected. Later, the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council reported that at least 13 Russian aircraft were destroyed.

Later, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the loss of 41 military aircraft by the occupiers as a result of the SBU's "Web" special operation. Among the destroyed targets are strategic bombers and other combat aircraft.