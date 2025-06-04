$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.
02:27 PM • 4398 views

After the return of children abducted from Russia, their relatives will receive 50,000 hryvnias each.

Exclusive
02:12 PM • 12785 views

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

01:08 PM • 16571 views

The first part of the prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine is expected on June 7 and 8 - Zelensky

Exclusive
01:05 PM • 19585 views

Housing rental subsidy for IDPs: what is the average amount and how to apply

12:45 PM • 17451 views

The European Commission proposes to extend protection for Ukrainians fleeing the war for another year - von der Leyen

Exclusive
11:35 AM • 19960 views

To be or not to be reformed? The head of ARMA is afraid of changes that may threaten her position - expert

Exclusive
10:14 AM • 29993 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
June 4, 09:02 AM • 35563 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
June 4, 08:02 AM • 36663 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
June 4, 06:24 AM • 89889 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
0m/s
52%
752mm
Popular news

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

June 4, 06:53 AM • 48460 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

June 4, 08:26 AM • 37323 views

Sumy was attacked by enemy drones for almost an hour: what is known about the consequences

09:45 AM • 27158 views

Ukrainian intelligence gained access to critical data from a Russian strategic aviation manufacturer

10:53 AM • 27877 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 17670 views
Publications

Sanitary control and epidemiological supervision according to European standards or destruction of the existing system: about reservations to the deputy initiative

03:03 PM • 4912 views

Ukraine can strengthen the fight against "gray" electronics through international digital tools

12:57 PM • 17728 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

June 4, 06:24 AM • 89889 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 131254 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 221666 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleksiy Goncharenko

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Oleksiy Chernyshov

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Germany

Brussels

Advertisement
UNN Lite

In the Netherlands, baboons at a zoo took selfies on a phone that a visitor accidentally dropped into their enclosure.

11:54 AM • 14302 views

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 70055 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 221666 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 142412 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 143725 views
Actual

Financial Times

Bild

DJI Mavic

Unmanned aerial vehicle

The New York Times

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12491 views

The head of the legal committee of the Aerospace Association of Ukraine emphasizes the risk of losing an industry that was one of the flagships.

Ukraine has lost its civil aviation in its pre-war form: the industry is on the verge of extinction

After the start of the full-scale war with Russia, Ukraine actually lost civil aviation as a separate industry. The country's airspace is closed, flights are suspended, and most of the companies that operated on the domestic market or served flights to/from Ukraine have been destroyed or forced to completely change their activities. The consequences of this are the loss of developments and technologies that have been developing for decades, and in the near future, the loss of thousands of jobs and highly qualified personnel, opportunities for earning, and most importantly, the capacities and resources necessary for the state's defense capabilities, which directly affect the course of the war. This was exclusively told in an interview with UNN by the head of the legal committee of the Aerospace Association of Ukraine, lawyer Ruslan Melnychenko.

Ukraine has not simply lost the aviation market, but is facing the risk of completely losing the industry, which for decades has been considered one of the flagships in the country.

We will lose this industry. And we will lose not only equipment, but also people. Engineers, pilots, mechanics will leave the profession or go abroad. We will no longer be able to restore production, we will lose export contracts, we will lose the war at the level of technology. And also - we will be left without defense aviation

Ruslan Melnychenko said.

As of now, Ukraine uses more than 300 units of military aviation equipment of Soviet origin to defend the country. These are Mi-8, Mi-17 helicopters, Antonov aircraft - everything that has been preserved since the USSR. And although Ukraine has the infrastructure, qualified specialists and unique facilities for its maintenance, without access to components, such equipment will stop. In addition, Ukraine could become a hub for servicing aviation equipment of Soviet origin for third countries, which could generate significant revenues to the budget. Losing such an opportunity to earn money during the war is to "shoot yourself in the foot".

If the Ukrainian aviation industry does not reach a common decision on the further operation of aircraft of the former USSR, which were designed on the territory of the Russian Federation, the operation of these types of aircraft will be completely stopped. In fact, this will mean the loss of the Ukrainian aviation school, which has Soviet approval. Ukraine's transition to Western technology with the abandonment of the operation of aircraft developed in the USSR will completely stop the domestic aviation industry

the lawyer explained.

Instead of supporting an industry that is critical to the country's defense, regulators often create additional barriers. There are no clear legal norms regarding the use of Soviet parts from third countries, and enterprises operate under the constant threat of criminal prosecution.

"Our aviation and technical infrastructure is still working. But enterprises are on the verge of survival. They need legal guarantees so that they are not afraid of criminal liability for importing old parts, for example, from Bulgaria or Poland," emphasizes Ruslan Melnychenko.

Complete import substitution cannot be fully implemented in the coming years. The transition to Western equipment and components requires years, billions of investments, political will and strong state support. At the same time, Ukraine already has equipment that requires Soviet components, this equipment is currently used in civil and state aviation and cannot be abandoned.

It is worth noting that the economic efficiency of operating, for example, Soviet-made helicopters demonstrates extremely high profitability. The average service life after overhaul is on average 8-10 years, while maintenance is almost completely provided by domestic components

Ruslan Melnychenko explained.

Today we are dealing with a paradox: the equipment is still suitable, there are specialists, the infrastructure is working, but there are no parts. Or - there are, but domestic aviation enterprises, purchasing them completely legally without sanctions elements, are still under pressure from Ukrainian law enforcement agencies and their work is blocked. Thus, the decision on Ukraine's complete abandonment of Soviet components should be made in a balanced manner with a cold mind and taking into account all the variables in this complex equation. In modern realities, in the context of a full-scale war, we must ensure the rapid supply of everything necessary for the repair of aviation equipment and the maintenance of operating resources, which is used in civil aviation and state aviation, buying up what is available around the world. And in parallel, switch to Ukrainian and Western analogues of components and build our own Ukrainian aviation equipment.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

Economy
Mi-8
Bulgaria
Ukraine
Poland
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9