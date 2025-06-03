Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

Labubu are elf-like, cute and somewhat sinister toys that have become a new trend. They were created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung back in 2015. They are popular for their unique features - large eyes, fluffy body, sharp teeth and rabbit ears. Adults use them as a way of self-expression, writes a journalist of UNN.

The toy belongs to the "The Monsters" collection, which also includes characters such as Pato, Spooky, Mokoko, Zimomo and Tycoco.

Labubu was first introduced in 2015, and the global trend for them began 4 years later thanks to cooperation with the Chinese company Pop Mart.

Labubu quickly gained popularity among celebrities, bloggers and collectors around the world. After BLACKPINK member Lisa was spotted with a Labubu keychain on her bag, the toys began to be bought and distributed on social media. The excitement of buying them is added by the "blind boxes" surprise packaging.

What is the peculiarity and attractiveness of Labubu

These toys are about the aesthetics of "ugly-cute".

Labubu ideally characterizes "strange but cute", which fits into this trend, simultaneously causing both curiosity and delight. This style is especially popular among young people who want self-expression.

Which celebrities are fond of Labubu

Lisa Blackpink

Rapper and singer Lisa is one of the first celebrities to demonstrate her passion for Labubu.

Rihanna

Singer Rihanna has also been spotted with a Labubu keychain on her bag, which has helped popularize the toys among her fans.

Simone Biles

(Simone Biles) Olympic champion Simone Biles also shared photos of her own Labubu, which are dressed in the style of Guccі.

Jeanette Aw

Singaporean actress Jeanette Aw actively demonstrates her Labubu collection on her Instagram, sharing new acquisitions and impressions.

Photo: Instagram / @jeanetteaw)

There are many other celebrities who are fond of toys, including singer Dua Lipa, Singaporean blogger Jamie Chua, Thai actress and model Aria Alberta Hartgate, another BLACKPINK member Rosie, fashion blogger Adriel Chiun and others.

Popular Labubu collections

Exciting Macaron: the first series of Labubu keychains, released in October 2023.

Fall in Wild: autumn collection with themed characters.

Big into Energy: energetic series with bright colors.

Have a Seat: a series with seven figures depicting Labubu in various poses.

One Piece x The Monsters: a joint series with characters from the anime One Piece.

According to foreign media, in 2024 Popmart earned $1.8 billion, of which 40% was abroad. Labubu brought in $419 million and a growth of 726% per year, which confirms the success of the Chinese marketing approach.