Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 35907 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
08:15 AM • 63739 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
07:51 AM • 116424 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 64147 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 153667 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 113531 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 124424 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 124475 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 233921 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 169825 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Publications
Exclusives
Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 41528 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 49178 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 97054 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 34889 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 30389 views
Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 17656 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 35966 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

07:51 AM • 116510 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

07:30 AM • 100517 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 153755 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Yaroslav Zheleznyak

Rafael Grossi

Herman Galushchenko

Donald Trump

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 17656 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

07:52 AM • 37434 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 51606 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 43774 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 152307 views
Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

Kyiv • UNN

 • 16017 views

Labubu – new elf-like toys created in 2015 by Kasing Lung have become a popular trend. In 2024, Labubu brought in $419 million and a growth of 726%.

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

Labubu are elf-like, cute and somewhat sinister toys that have become a new trend. They were created by Hong Kong artist Kasing Lung back in 2015. They are popular for their unique features - large eyes, fluffy body, sharp teeth and rabbit ears. Adults use them as a way of self-expression, writes a journalist of UNN

The toy belongs to the "The Monsters" collection, which also includes characters such as Pato, Spooky, Mokoko, Zimomo and Tycoco. 

Labubu was first introduced in 2015, and the global trend for them began 4 years later thanks to cooperation with the Chinese company Pop Mart.

Labubu quickly gained popularity among celebrities, bloggers and collectors around the world. After BLACKPINK member Lisa was spotted with a Labubu keychain on her bag, the toys began to be bought and distributed on social media. The excitement of buying them is added by the "blind boxes" surprise packaging. 

What is the peculiarity and attractiveness of Labubu 

These toys are about the aesthetics of "ugly-cute". 

Labubu ideally characterizes "strange but cute", which fits into this trend, simultaneously causing both curiosity and delight. This style is especially popular among young people who want self-expression.

Which celebrities are fond of Labubu

Lisa Blackpink

Rapper and singer Lisa is one of the first celebrities to demonstrate her passion for Labubu.

Rihanna

Singer Rihanna has also been spotted with a Labubu keychain on her bag, which has helped popularize the toys among her fans.

Simone Biles

(Simone Biles) Olympic champion Simone Biles also shared photos of her own Labubu, which are dressed in the style of Guccі.

Jeanette Aw

Singaporean actress Jeanette Aw actively demonstrates her Labubu collection on her Instagram, sharing new acquisitions and impressions.

Photo: Instagram / @jeanetteaw)
Photo: Instagram / @jeanetteaw)

There are many other celebrities who are fond of toys, including singer Dua Lipa, Singaporean blogger Jamie Chua, Thai actress and model Aria Alberta Hartgate, another BLACKPINK member Rosie, fashion blogger Adriel Chiun and others. 

Popular Labubu collections

  • Exciting Macaron: the first series of Labubu keychains, released in October 2023.
    • Fall in Wild: autumn collection with themed characters.
      • Big into Energy: energetic series with bright colors.
        • Have a Seat: a series with seven figures depicting Labubu in various poses.
          • One Piece x The Monsters: a joint series with characters from the anime One Piece.

            According to foreign media, in 2024 Popmart earned $1.8 billion, of which 40% was abroad. Labubu brought in $419 million and a growth of 726% per year, which confirms the success of the Chinese marketing approach.  

            Yana Sokolivska

            Yana Sokolivska

            CultureUNN LitePublications
