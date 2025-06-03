CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

CD Projekt RED presented the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4" on PS5 with ray tracing and a frequency of 60 frames per second. The developers are using the latest Unreal Engine 5 technologies, so the game is already being called one of the most beautiful on the new generation console.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Dsogaming.

Details

According to the publication, on June 3, CD Projekt RED presented the first trailers of "The Witcher 4" — gameplay and cinematic. The video demonstrates a new level of graphics that the studio is working on using Unreal Engine 5.

The gameplay trailer was recorded on PlayStation 5 with ray tracing enabled and a frequency of 60 frames per second — a technical achievement that has already impressed gamers, the publication notes.

The picture looks amazing: no aliasing, smooth camera movement, realistic lighting (thanks to Lumen), detailed vegetation (Nanite).

Minor delays, as stated in the publication, occur only in scenes with camera flyovers, but overall the game looks smooth, and, according to the authors, in the final version, PC players will not encounter the usual Unreal Engine stuttering during shader compilation.

Although the final look of the project may still change — CDPR is positioning the video as a technical demonstration.

At the same time, the studio confirmed that the game will not be released before 2027, so players will have to be patient, the publication adds.

“The Witcher 4” or should we say a witch? Developers showed a trailer for the game