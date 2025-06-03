CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

$41.620.09
47.500.43
ukenru
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
11:55 AM • 69112 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 94646 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Exclusive
June 3, 07:51 AM • 162072 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible

Exclusive
June 3, 06:00 AM • 86927 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 193899 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 123720 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 131411 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 125640 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 234818 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 170054 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
4.5m/s
45%
747mm
Popular news

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 74046 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 83605 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 144460 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 70927 views

"New unique special operation": SSU reports that it has struck the Crimean Bridge for the third time - underwater and shows video

11:09 AM • 66109 views
Publications

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

02:43 PM • 6092 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 52663 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

11:55 AM • 69112 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 162072 views

Seasonal vegetables and fruits that ripen in June and what to cook with them

June 3, 07:30 AM • 144561 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Herman Galushchenko

Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Karol Nawrocki

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Crimea

Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

02:36 PM • 4396 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

12:52 PM • 52663 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 71015 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 83678 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 74115 views
Actual

Facebook

The New York Times

Mikoyan MiG-29

Sukhoi Su-27

S-300 missile system

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4172 views

CD Projekt RED presented the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4" on PS5 with ray tracing and 60 FPS. The game uses Unreal Engine 5 and will be released no earlier than 2027.

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

CD Projekt RED presented the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4" on PS5 with ray tracing and a frequency of 60 frames per second. The developers are using the latest Unreal Engine 5 technologies, so the game is already being called one of the most beautiful on the new generation console.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Dsogaming.

Details

According to the publication, on June 3, CD Projekt RED presented the first trailers of "The Witcher 4" — gameplay and cinematic. The video demonstrates a new level of graphics that the studio is working on using Unreal Engine 5.

The gameplay trailer was recorded on PlayStation 5 with ray tracing enabled and a frequency of 60 frames per second — a technical achievement that has already impressed gamers, the publication notes.  

The picture looks amazing: no aliasing, smooth camera movement, realistic lighting (thanks to Lumen), detailed vegetation (Nanite).

Minor delays, as stated in the publication, occur only in scenes with camera flyovers, but overall the game looks smooth, and, according to the authors, in the final version, PC players will not encounter the usual Unreal Engine stuttering during shader compilation.

Although the final look of the project may still change — CDPR is positioning the video as a technical demonstration.  

  At the same time, the studio confirmed that the game will not be released before 2027, so players will have to be patient, the publication adds.  

“The Witcher 4” or should we say a witch? Developers showed a trailer for the game13.12.24, 09:59 • 94687 views

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

TechnologiesUNN Lite
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9