The White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

The White House has released a new official portrait of Donald Trump. It depicts the US President with a stern face against a completely black background and shows signs of using powerful Photoshop tools, reports the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

This portrait replaces the one that then-President-elect Trump released three days before his inauguration.

"It was strikingly similar to a photograph of Trump taken in the Fulton County Jail during his election campaign after being charged with conspiracy... to overturn the election results in the state. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee eventually dismissed several charges and the case was stalled," the publication writes.

On Monday, the White House released a new official version in the form of a video clip showing an aide hanging the new portrait on the wall.

It depicts Trump looking straight ahead and squinting, wearing a light blue suit and an American flag pin.

This, it is noted, demonstrates a "slight decrease in intensity" compared to his previous portrait, in which Trump was depicted with a raised eyebrow and seemingly gloomy - after he regained the White House while opposing the "witch hunt" against him and surviving two assassination attempts.

That portrait now hangs in government buildings across the country.

Experts immediately pointed to signs of Photoshop, including changes that may have concealed sagging skin under the president's chin.

78-year-old Trump highly values physical prowess and recently called former President Joe Biden an "old body," the publication notes.

The new portrait does show bags under Trump's eyes, which are strangely absent from Trump's January portrait, where the lighting is much harsher, the publication writes.

As noted, perhaps the most striking of the two is the photograph of Trump taken in police custody, in which he looks down when he was first charged with a crime. Shortly after Trump took office, his aides hung a photograph of this portrait in the newspaper.

It was one of many changes Trump added to the Oval Office.

The previous portrait, as indicated, was taken by Chief Official White House Photographer Daniel Torok.

Reminder

Earlier, US President Donald Trump published in the social network Truth Social his "portrait" in the image of Pope. He has long been fond of creating his own images using artificial intelligence.