The White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 5938 views

South Korean Elections: Will Support for Ukraine Change After the Results?

June 2, 06:59 PM • 46533 views

The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 02:39 PM • 70955 views

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to exchange all seriously ill and prisoners of war under the age of 25 - Umerov

June 2, 02:21 PM • 98635 views

Ukraine has proposed a new meeting with Russia by the end of June

June 2, 01:07 PM • 109535 views

Ukraine at the Istanbul talks handed over to Russia a list of children for return and is awaiting a response - Yermak

June 2, 11:49 AM • 187528 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

Exclusive
June 2, 06:01 AM • 167910 views

Eating disorders in adults and children: why they occur and how to fight them

Exclusive
June 1, 02:33 PM • 164033 views

Week for communication and learning: astrological forecast for June 2-8

June 1, 01:29 PM • 211150 views

Commander of the Land Forces Drapatiy resigned after the death of 12 soldiers

June 1, 12:56 PM • 215181 views

A year and a half of preparation: how the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation

A truck exploded at a motor plant in the Nizhny Novgorod region of Russia: a video has appeared online

June 2, 11:33 PM • 17038 views

ISW: Russia's refusal to provide a draft "memorandum" before the meeting in Istanbul disrupted negotiations

01:38 AM • 24061 views

Appropriated over 400,000: the director of an educational institution will be tried in Dnipropetrovsk region

02:10 AM • 9268 views

The number of wounded in Chernihiv increased as a result of the night attack: details from the MBA

02:41 AM • 12523 views

"Memorandum" on peace from Russia: Russian media обнародовали the full list of the Kremlin's "wants"

03:12 AM • 15719 views
The second round of negotiations in Istanbul: what Ukraine and Russia agreed on

June 2, 06:59 PM • 46533 views

Trade-In is gaining momentum: Ukrainians are upgrading their equipment faster than Americans

June 2, 11:49 AM • 187528 views

Limits on card-to-card transfers, passing the VLK, increase in the cost of vehicle inspection: what awaits Ukrainians from June 1

June 1, 04:00 AM • 346210 views

The "golden" position is under threat: Olena Duma is stuck in the "chair" of the ARMA head and is fighting again over the reform

May 30, 02:15 PM • 387671 views

Values in the trash: the world is down 91 billion dollars due to e-waste

May 30, 01:52 PM • 401465 views
UNN Lite

The White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

07:15 AM • 196 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

06:54 AM • 2154 views

50 Cent wants to talk to Trump about a possible pardon for Diddy - TMZ

June 2, 07:53 AM • 134098 views

June 1 - Milk Day: Recipes for favorite milkshakes

June 1, 12:31 PM • 140312 views

Five highly anticipated premieres you can't miss: what to watch this summer

May 31, 04:00 PM • 218842 views
The White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198 views

A new official portrait of Donald Trump has been released, depicting him against a black background. Experts point to the possible use of Photoshop to hide age-related changes.

The White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

The White House has released a new official portrait of Donald Trump. It depicts the US President with a stern face against a completely black background and shows signs of using powerful Photoshop tools, reports the Daily Mail, writes UNN.

Details

This portrait replaces the one that then-President-elect Trump released three days before his inauguration.

"It was strikingly similar to a photograph of Trump taken in the Fulton County Jail during his election campaign after being charged with conspiracy... to overturn the election results in the state. Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee eventually dismissed several charges and the case was stalled," the publication writes.

On Monday, the White House released a new official version in the form of a video clip showing an aide hanging the new portrait on the wall.

It depicts Trump looking straight ahead and squinting, wearing a light blue suit and an American flag pin.

This, it is noted, demonstrates a "slight decrease in intensity" compared to his previous portrait, in which Trump was depicted with a raised eyebrow and seemingly gloomy - after he regained the White House while opposing the "witch hunt" against him and surviving two assassination attempts.

That portrait now hangs in government buildings across the country.

Experts immediately pointed to signs of Photoshop, including changes that may have concealed sagging skin under the president's chin.

78-year-old Trump highly values physical prowess and recently called former President Joe Biden an "old body," the publication notes.

The new portrait does show bags under Trump's eyes, which are strangely absent from Trump's January portrait, where the lighting is much harsher, the publication writes.

As noted, perhaps the most striking of the two is the photograph of Trump taken in police custody, in which he looks down when he was first charged with a crime. Shortly after Trump took office, his aides hung a photograph of this portrait in the newspaper.

It was one of many changes Trump added to the Oval Office.

The previous portrait, as indicated, was taken by Chief Official White House Photographer Daniel Torok.

Reminder

Earlier, US President Donald Trump published in the social network Truth Social his "portrait" in the image of Pope. He has long been fond of creating his own images using artificial intelligence.

Yana Sokolivska

Yana Sokolivska

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Truth Social
White House
Donald Trump
Joe Biden
United States
