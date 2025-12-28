Battles decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff named the hottest directions and updated maps

160 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is a third less than the day before, with the hottest spots being in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 8 a.m. on December 28, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 160 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 39 air strikes, using 41 missiles and dropping 101 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3540 shellings, including 66 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6824 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Starokasianivske, Dnipropetrovsk region; Zaliznychne, Zaporizhzhia region.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, three command posts, and one other important object of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, our soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers yesterday, the enemy launched one air strike, using three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 135 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders seven times, near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Prylipka, and towards Lyman and Hryhorivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were four enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, and towards the settlements of Druzhliubivka, Oleksandrivka, Lyman, Stavky, Ozerne, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the Serebryanka area yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Vasiukivka, Predtechyne, and towards Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, and towards Sofiivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 32 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filia, and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Yalta, Vyshneve, Oleksandrograf, Verbove, Pryvilne, Rybne, and towards the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 19 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and towards Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Occupiers lost 1,200 soldiers and 29 cruise missiles in a day - General Staff