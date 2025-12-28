Battles decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff named the hottest directions and updated maps

$41.930.00
49.430.00
ukenru
December 27, 08:03 PM • 17558 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 32234 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 30539 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 26658 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 23626 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 20286 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 41429 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 39094 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 109785 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 51819 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
5.8m/s
90%
734mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Sumy rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire after a repeated Russian strikeVideoDecember 27, 09:44 PM • 11808 views
Situation in Kyiv after the shelling on December 27: mobile boiler houses deployed in the city, utility workers went out to clear snowVideoDecember 27, 09:50 PM • 17701 views
Russian attack on Odesa on December 27: UAV hit a residential buildingDecember 27, 10:03 PM • 4572 views
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 5876 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduled03:48 AM • 15107 views
Publications
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 21555 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 59645 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 109785 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 48590 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 78596 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
John F. Kennedy
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Sumy Oblast
Odesa
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 5990 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 20664 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 59645 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 23198 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 22548 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Shahed-136
Social network
YouTube

Battles decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff named the hottest directions and updated maps

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Over the past day, 160 combat engagements took place at the front, which is a third less than the day before. The most tense situation was observed in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions.

Battles decreased by a third in 24 hours: General Staff named the hottest directions and updated maps

160 battles took place on the front line yesterday, which is a third less than the day before, with the hottest spots being in the Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Kostiantynivka directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in a summary at 8 a.m. on December 28, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 160 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched two missile and 39 air strikes, using 41 missiles and dropping 101 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they carried out 3540 shellings, including 66 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 6824 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, particularly on the areas of the settlements of Starokasianivske, Dnipropetrovsk region; Zaliznychne, Zaporizhzhia region.

"Over the past day, aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit six areas of concentration of personnel, three command posts, and one other important object of the Russian invaders," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhansky and Kursk directions, our soldiers repelled one attack by the occupiers yesterday, the enemy launched one air strike, using three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 135 shellings.

In the Southern-Slobozhansky direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders seven times, near the settlements of Starytsia, Vovchansk, Prylipka, and towards Lyman and Hryhorivka.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were four enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Petropavlivka and Pishchane.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Serednie, Novoselivka, and towards the settlements of Druzhliubivka, Oleksandrivka, Lyman, Stavky, Ozerne, and Drobycheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped five attempts by the occupiers to advance in the Serebryanka area yesterday.

In the Kramatorsk direction, three combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Vasiukivka, Predtechyne, and towards Bondarne.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 18 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka, and towards Sofiivka and Stepanivka.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 32 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Chervonyi Lyman, Myrnohrad, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne, Filia, and towards the settlements of Nove Shakhove, Dorozhne, Rodynske, Hryshyne.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Yalta, Vyshneve, Oleksandrograf, Verbove, Pryvilne, Rybne, and towards the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 19 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole, Bilohirya, and towards Dobropillia.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled three enemy attacks in the areas of Shcherbaky and Stepove.

In the Prydniprovsky direction, the Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the direction of the Antonivsky bridge.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Occupiers lost 1,200 soldiers and 29 cruise missiles in a day - General Staff28.12.25, 07:36 • 2228 views

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Pokrovsk
Sloviansk
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Gulyaypole
Kostiantynivka
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk