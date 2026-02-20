US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORAD

$43.270.03
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - Deputy Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 27337 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 54216 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 31562 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 52130 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 31632 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 44538 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 30121 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 27210 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 26496 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: lawFebruary 19, 10:31 PM • 19334 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 11:04 PM • 12725 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The EconomistFebruary 20, 12:15 AM • 19138 views
Crimea hit by night attack: airfields targeted, casualties reportedFebruary 20, 01:28 AM • 13441 views
New conscription mechanism: Russia creates fire department to "protect" Zaporizhzhia NPP02:03 AM • 10963 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 31424 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 52130 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 44538 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 42129 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 53377 views
"Euphoria" and "Grey's Anatomy" star Eric Dane dies at 53 after battle with ALS06:37 AM • 4204 views
Trump ordered the declassification of government documents on extraterrestrial life and UFOs06:27 AM • 4560 views
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelityFebruary 19, 09:12 PM • 15277 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 26284 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 30516 views
Financial Times

US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORAD

Kyiv • UNN

 • 166 views

On February 19, the US and Canada intercepted five Russian aircraft near Alaska. They remained in international airspace, not entering sovereign US or Canadian airspace.

US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORAD

On Thursday, February 19, the United States and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska. These included two Tu-95 aircraft, two Su-35s, and one A-50, operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). This was reported by UNN with reference to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Details

Two F-16 aircraft, two F-35 aircraft, one E-3 aircraft, and four KC-135 aircraft were scrambled for the interception.

According to NORAD, the Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter the sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada.

The ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined area of international airspace that requires the operational identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security.

- NORAD stated.

The command also stated that NORAD uses a multi-layered defense network of satellites, ground and airborne radars, and fighter jets to detect and track aircraft and report on appropriate actions.

Recall

On February 17, Poland scrambled military aircraft due to Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. Polish military also recorded objects resembling balloons from the direction of Belarus.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the World
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Tu-95
Alaska
Belarus
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Canada
United States
Ukraine
F-16 Fighting Falcon
Poland