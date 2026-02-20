US and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska on February 19 - NORAD

On Thursday, February 19, the United States and Canada intercepted 5 Russian aircraft near Alaska. These included two Tu-95 aircraft, two Su-35s, and one A-50, operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ). This was reported by UNN with reference to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD).

Details

Two F-16 aircraft, two F-35 aircraft, one E-3 aircraft, and four KC-135 aircraft were scrambled for the interception.

According to NORAD, the Russian military aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter the sovereign airspace of the United States or Canada.

The ADIZ begins where sovereign airspace ends and is a defined area of international airspace that requires the operational identification of all aircraft in the interest of national security. - NORAD stated.

The command also stated that NORAD uses a multi-layered defense network of satellites, ground and airborne radars, and fighter jets to detect and track aircraft and report on appropriate actions.

Recall

On February 17, Poland scrambled military aircraft due to Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukraine. Polish military also recorded objects resembling balloons from the direction of Belarus.