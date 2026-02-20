Trump considers 'limited military operation' against Iran - WSJ

US President Donald Trump is considering an initial "limited military operation" against Iran. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed "sources familiar with the matter," UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this refers to a series of pinpoint strikes on individual military or government facilities in order to force Tehran to agree to the terms of a nuclear deal.

President Trump is considering a limited military strike on Iran to persuade it to conclude a nuclear deal. This would be the first such step, but not a full-scale military strike that could lead to a massive response. - the article says.

It is indicated that such a step could be implemented within a few days. If Iran refuses to stop uranium enrichment, the Trump administration allows for a transition to a larger campaign against the regime's infrastructure. However, no final decision has been made yet.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that Iran must join negotiations and conclude an agreement, otherwise Tehran will face "bad consequences." According to him, if diplomatic efforts do not yield results, a decision on a possible strike could be made in the coming days.

