Trump considers 'limited military operation' against Iran - WSJ

February 19, 03:01 PM
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Enemy launched a missile strike on the regional road service: the road industry base was destroyedFebruary 19, 05:03 PM • 9102 views
Torture and rape at the Kagarlyk police station: The Supreme Court upheld the verdict against former law enforcement officersFebruary 19, 05:11 PM • 6542 views
Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registration08:57 PM • 12826 views
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: law10:31 PM • 9106 views
Putin trapped: Russia's chances of victory in Ukraine are diminishing - The Economist12:15 AM • 6388 views
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 24588 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 36818 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 36157 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 35943 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 48013 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Jeffrey Epstein
Viktor Orbán
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Iran
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity09:12 PM • 5856 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 22988 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 27506 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 27174 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 34908 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
Starlink

Trump considers 'limited military operation' against Iran - WSJ

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

US President Donald Trump is exploring the option of a limited military operation against Iran. The goal is to force Tehran to agree to terms on a nuclear deal.

Trump considers 'limited military operation' against Iran - WSJ

US President Donald Trump is considering an initial "limited military operation" against Iran. This was reported by The Wall Street Journal, citing unnamed "sources familiar with the matter," UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this refers to a series of pinpoint strikes on individual military or government facilities in order to force Tehran to agree to the terms of a nuclear deal.

President Trump is considering a limited military strike on Iran to persuade it to conclude a nuclear deal. This would be the first such step, but not a full-scale military strike that could lead to a massive response.

- the article says.

It is indicated that such a step could be implemented within a few days. If Iran refuses to stop uranium enrichment, the Trump administration allows for a transition to a larger campaign against the regime's infrastructure. However, no final decision has been made yet.

Recall

Donald Trump stated that Iran must join negotiations and conclude an agreement, otherwise Tehran will face "bad consequences." According to him, if diplomatic efforts do not yield results, a decision on a possible strike could be made in the coming days.

Britain refused the US to use bases for air strikes on Iran20.02.26, 02:52 • 2130 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Nuclear weapons
Tehran
Iran