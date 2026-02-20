Britain refused the US to use bases for air strikes on Iran

Great Britain refused to grant permission to the United States to launch airstrikes on Iran from the British base on Diego Garcia island and the RAF Fairford airbase in Gloucestershire. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is indicated that due to this decision, US President Donald Trump withdrew his support for the agreement, approved by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on the transfer of the Chagos Islands, which include Diego Garcia, to Mauritius.

Under long-standing agreements between London and Washington, the Pentagon can launch operations only from these two locations, as well as from other UK airbases where US military aircraft and personnel are stationed, with prior approval from the British government. - the article says.

The authors add that the main reason for the delay is the British side's concern that such a mission could be a violation of international law. At the same time, Great Britain is not ready to support the United States "in any military offensive against Iran."

Context

US President Donald Trump called on the British authorities not to hand over Diego Garcia island, where a key US and British airbase is located, to the Republic of Mauritius.

Earlier, Trump ordered the world's largest aircraft carrier, the "Gerald Ford," to be sent to the Middle East. The goal is to increase pressure on Iran amid discussions about limiting its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Trump threatened Iran with "bad consequences" if it refused the deal