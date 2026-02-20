Britain refused the US to use bases for air strikes on Iran

$43.290.03
51.260.09
ukenru
Exclusive
February 19, 03:01 PM • 14381 views
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
Exclusive
February 19, 02:46 PM • 25124 views
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
February 19, 02:37 PM • 20444 views
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 34080 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 12:37 PM • 23224 views
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 34800 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
February 19, 09:20 AM • 27221 views
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
February 19, 09:12 AM • 25996 views
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Exclusive
February 19, 07:36 AM • 25305 views
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
February 19, 07:02 AM • 18964 views
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−6°
1m/s
83%
751mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
21-year-old Ukrainian in BMW crashes into Montenegrin PM's motorcade, injuries reportedFebruary 19, 04:13 PM • 4852 views
Enemy launched a missile strike on the regional road service: the road industry base was destroyedFebruary 19, 05:03 PM • 7014 views
Torture and rape at the Kagarlyk police station: The Supreme Court upheld the verdict against former law enforcement officersFebruary 19, 05:11 PM • 4596 views
Man changed sex to female to avoid mobilization - court ordered TCC to remove him from military registration08:57 PM • 9342 views
Poland cancels aid to Ukrainian refugees: law10:31 PM • 5178 views
Publications
The most sensitive and vulnerable: what you need to know about the Pisces zodiac signFebruary 19, 02:22 PM • 23294 views
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Exclusive
February 19, 01:31 PM • 34082 views
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
Exclusive
February 19, 11:28 AM • 34801 views
The ice has broken: the fight against pressure on business has moved from a standstill, but custom-made cases have not yet disappearedFebruary 19, 11:15 AM • 34976 views
Ramadan 2026: a holy month of fasting, prayer, and spiritual renewalFebruary 18, 05:10 PM • 47181 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Jeffrey Epstein
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Viktor Orbán
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Poland
State Border of Ukraine
Geneva
Advertisement
UNN Lite
MELOVIN commented on rumors about his ex-lover's infidelity09:12 PM • 3638 views
Chinese streamer loses 140,000 followers due to beauty filter glitchFebruary 19, 12:42 PM • 22410 views
Iconic Mustang "Eleanor" from the film "Gone in 60 Seconds" has been put up for auctionPhotoFebruary 19, 12:06 PM • 26973 views
Alexis from "Dynasty" touchingly congratulated her 32-year-younger beloved on their wedding anniversaryVideoFebruary 18, 07:06 PM • 26730 views
Shia LaBeouf got into a fight at Mardi Gras with paramedics, arrest, and dancing in the French QuarterPhotoFebruary 18, 12:23 PM • 34487 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Economist
Starlink

Britain refused the US to use bases for air strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Great Britain did not allow the United States to launch air strikes on Iran from British bases, including Diego Garcia. This decision led to Trump's refusal to support the agreement on the transfer of the Chagos Islands to Mauritius.

Britain refused the US to use bases for air strikes on Iran

Great Britain refused to grant permission to the United States to launch airstrikes on Iran from the British base on Diego Garcia island and the RAF Fairford airbase in Gloucestershire. Sky News reports this, according to UNN.

Details

It is indicated that due to this decision, US President Donald Trump withdrew his support for the agreement, approved by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, on the transfer of the Chagos Islands, which include Diego Garcia, to Mauritius.

Under long-standing agreements between London and Washington, the Pentagon can launch operations only from these two locations, as well as from other UK airbases where US military aircraft and personnel are stationed, with prior approval from the British government.

- the article says.

The authors add that the main reason for the delay is the British side's concern that such a mission could be a violation of international law. At the same time, Great Britain is not ready to support the United States "in any military offensive against Iran."

Context

US President Donald Trump called on the British authorities not to hand over Diego Garcia island, where a key US and British airbase is located, to the Republic of Mauritius.

Earlier, Trump ordered the world's largest aircraft carrier, the "Gerald Ford," to be sent to the Middle East. The goal is to increase pressure on Iran amid discussions about limiting its nuclear and ballistic missile programs.

Trump threatened Iran with "bad consequences" if it refused the deal19.02.26, 19:48 • 2746 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
The Pentagon
Great Britain
United States
Iran