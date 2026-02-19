$43.290.03
Ukraine confirmed participation in the 2026 Paralympics and denied boycotting the Games
US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?
Ukraine is changing its approach to passenger trains - they want to keep ticket prices "affordable"
Top effective tips on how to improve your relationship with your partner
Zaluzhnyi's high-profile interview: expert explained whether it can be considered that the election campaign has started in Ukraine
Demolish or compensate for the cost: can the Odesa community take land from the scandalous Odrex clinic?
"Poisoning" of MPs not related to canteen food, norovirus found - Parliament's apparatus
SBU drones hit the Velikolukskaya oil depot in Russia's Pskov region - source
Potholes on the roads: why asphalt disappears with the snow and where to turn in case of car damage
"They always forget that we are not Russia": Zelenskyy reveals conditions for holding elections in Ukraine
Trump threatened Iran with "bad consequences" if it refused the deal

Kyiv • UNN

Donald Trump said that Iran must join the negotiations and conclude a deal, otherwise "bad consequences" await Tehran. According to him, if diplomatic efforts do not yield results, a decision on a possible strike could be made in the coming days.

Trump threatened Iran with "bad consequences" if it refused the deal

US President Donald Trump said that Iran must join the negotiation process and conclude an agreement that will end the threat to stability in the region. Otherwise, "bad things" may await Tehran. He stated this during a speech at the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, now is a decisive moment for Iran - either it chooses the path of agreements, or the situation will go a different, much tougher scenario.

Now is the time for Iran to join us on the path that will complete what we are doing. If they join, it will be great, but it will be a completely different path. They cannot continue to threaten the stability of the region and must conclude an agreement. If this does not happen, bad things will happen.

- said the US President.

Donald Trump also added that a decision on a possible strike on Iran could be made within the next 10 days if diplomatic efforts do not yield results.

US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?19.02.26, 16:46 • 12614 views

Andrii Tymoshchenkov

News of the World
Donald Trump
Tehran
Iran