Trump threatened Iran with "bad consequences" if it refused the deal
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump said that Iran must join the negotiations and conclude a deal, otherwise "bad consequences" await Tehran. According to him, if diplomatic efforts do not yield results, a decision on a possible strike could be made in the coming days.
US President Donald Trump said that Iran must join the negotiation process and conclude an agreement that will end the threat to stability in the region. Otherwise, "bad things" may await Tehran. He stated this during a speech at the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council, UNN reports.
Details
According to Trump, now is a decisive moment for Iran - either it chooses the path of agreements, or the situation will go a different, much tougher scenario.
Now is the time for Iran to join us on the path that will complete what we are doing. If they join, it will be great, but it will be a completely different path. They cannot continue to threaten the stability of the region and must conclude an agreement. If this does not happen, bad things will happen.
Donald Trump also added that a decision on a possible strike on Iran could be made within the next 10 days if diplomatic efforts do not yield results.
