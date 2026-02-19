Trump threatened Iran with "bad consequences" if it refused the deal

US President Donald Trump said that Iran must join the negotiation process and conclude an agreement that will end the threat to stability in the region. Otherwise, "bad things" may await Tehran. He stated this during a speech at the inaugural meeting of the Peace Council, UNN reports.

Details

According to Trump, now is a decisive moment for Iran - either it chooses the path of agreements, or the situation will go a different, much tougher scenario.

Now is the time for Iran to join us on the path that will complete what we are doing. If they join, it will be great, but it will be a completely different path. They cannot continue to threaten the stability of the region and must conclude an agreement. If this does not happen, bad things will happen. - said the US President.

Donald Trump also added that a decision on a possible strike on Iran could be made within the next 10 days if diplomatic efforts do not yield results.

US vs. Iran: Will there be a major war in the Middle East and what's in it for Ukraine?