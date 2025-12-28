On December 27, Russian troops lost 1,200 soldiers, 29 cruise missiles, and 688 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to data of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.12.25 are approximately:

personnel ‒ 1,204,510 (+1,200) killed

tanks ‒ 11,469 (+5)

armored combat vehicles ‒ 23,831 (+8)

artillery systems ‒ 35,557 (+15)

MLRS ‒ 1,581 (+2)

air defense systems ‒ 1,264 (0)

aircraft ‒ 434 (0)

helicopters ‒ 347 (0)

UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒ 96,227 (+688)

cruise missiles ‒ 4,136 (+29)

ships / boats ‒ 28 (0)

submarines ‒ 2 (0)

automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒ 71,778 (+166)

special equipment ‒ 4,029 (0)

Data is being updated.

Recall

The highest military-political leadership of the aggressor country lies about the complete capture of Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Myrnohrad, as well as about control over half of Kostiantynivka. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refute these statements, emphasizing that the fighting continues and the Russians do not control the cities.

