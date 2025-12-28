Occupiers lost 1,200 soldiers and 29 cruise missiles in a day - General Staff

$41.930.00
49.430.00
December 27, 08:03 PM • 13839 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 27142 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 25009 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 22841 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 21470 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 19235 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 40649 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
December 26, 06:17 PM • 38623 views
Zelenskyy ready to put peace plan to referendum if ceasefire holds for 60 days - media
December 26, 04:30 PM • 104972 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhoto
December 26, 01:36 PM • 50994 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company
Ukraine to be covered in black ice on December 28: Level I and II danger declared
Sumy rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire after a repeated Russian strike
Situation in Kyiv after the shelling on December 27: mobile boiler houses deployed in the city, utility workers went out to clear snow
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting to take place earlier than scheduled
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" company
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishes
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
Exclusive
December 26, 11:18 AM • 76051 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Donald Tusk
Mark Carney
Vitali Klitschko
Ukraine
United States
Poland
Canada
Europe
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economy
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancy
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't miss
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their wedding
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize Theron
Heating
Technology
YouTube
The Guardian
Social network

Occupiers lost 1,200 soldiers and 29 cruise missiles in a day - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

On December 27, Russian troops lost 1,200 soldiers, 29 cruise missiles, and 688 UAVs. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.12.25 amount to 1,204,510 personnel.

On December 27, Russian troops lost 1,200 soldiers, 29 cruise missiles, and 688 UAVs in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 28.12.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1,204,510 (+1,200) killed
    • tanks ‒  11,469 (+5)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23,831 (+8)
        • artillery systems ‒  35,557 (+15)
          • MLRS ‒  1,581 (+2)
            • air defense systems ‒  1,264 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  434 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  347 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  96,227 (+688)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  4,136 (+29)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  2 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  71,778 (+166)
                            • special equipment ‒  4,029 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              The highest military-political leadership of the aggressor country lies about the complete capture of Pokrovsk, Huliaipole, and Myrnohrad, as well as about control over half of Kostiantynivka. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council refute these statements, emphasizing that the fighting continues and the Russians do not control the cities.

                              Putin threatens to continue the war if Ukraine does not "seek peace": fighting continues in the south and east27.12.25, 20:44 • 7210 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Ukraine