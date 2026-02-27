Sweden confirmed that the drone that approached the French aircraft carrier was Russian

Defense Minister Pål Jonson announced that the Swedish Armed Forces have confirmed that the drone that approached the French aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle," which had arrived in the port of Malmö, Sweden, before participating in several NATO exercises, belonged to Russia. He wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

"The Swedish Armed Forces can now confirm, based on technical data, that the unauthorized drone was launched from the Russian radio reconnaissance vessel 'Zhigulevsk.' The incident occurred near the French aircraft carrier 'Charles de Gaulle' during its visit to Malmö," Jonson stated.

He added that this incident is a violation of Swedish access regulations and a violation of Swedish airspace.

"This is, of course, serious and irresponsible. The Swedish Armed Forces reacted decisively and professionally, taking countermeasures that disrupted the drone's operation," Jonson noted.

A serious incident occurred in the Swedish port of Malmö involving a Russian drone and the flagship of the French fleet - the nuclear aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle".