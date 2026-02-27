Sweden confirmed that the drone that approached the French aircraft carrier was Russian

$43.210.03
Russian troops blew up a dam near Kostiantynivka – a threat of ecological catastrophe emerged
Exclusive
03:15 PM • 12063 views
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
February 27, 02:14 PM • 19265 views
Pension reform planned for parliamentary consideration this year - Minister
Exclusive
February 27, 11:15 AM • 29331 views
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
February 27, 10:21 AM • 31856 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 37007 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 51264 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 45362 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 39037 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 33265 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
DNA of mother of kidnapped Ukrainian checked in Bali after body fragments found
Court case on the death of businessman Adnan Kivan postponed again: next hearing scheduled for March 12
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine
Top iconic horrors: classics that never get old
China warns its citizens in Russia about the risk of military service: what is behind this signal
Pakistan and Afghanistan on the brink of open war - what this means for Ukraine
When to expect magnetic storms in March - NOAA forecast
How to transfer data from one Android smartphone to another - instructions
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Ruslan Kravchenko
Bloggers
Ukraine
United States
Kostiantynivka
State Border of Ukraine
Donetsk Oblast
From TV series to Manhattan streets: John F. Kennedy Jr.'s style is back in fashion
Legendary Jim Carrey triumphed at the Cesar Awards and thanked his family in his speech
David Guetta becomes a father at 58: first photos of newborn Skyler
The winner of "The Bachelor-14" announced the termination of all relations with Tsymbalyuk
The Rolling Stones denied Jagger's permission to use "Gimme Shelter" for a film about Melania Trump
Sweden confirmed that the drone that approached the French aircraft carrier was Russian

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

Swedish Defense Minister Pål Jonson confirmed that the drone that approached the aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle" in Malmö was Russian. The drone was launched from the Russian radio reconnaissance vessel "Zhigulevsk", which is a violation of Swedish airspace.

Sweden confirmed that the drone that approached the French aircraft carrier was Russian

Defense Minister Pål Jonson announced that the Swedish Armed Forces have confirmed that the drone that approached the French aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle," which had arrived in the port of Malmö, Sweden, before participating in several NATO exercises, belonged to Russia. He wrote about this on the social network X, UNN reports.

Details

"The Swedish Armed Forces can now confirm, based on technical data, that the unauthorized drone was launched from the Russian radio reconnaissance vessel 'Zhigulevsk.' The incident occurred near the French aircraft carrier 'Charles de Gaulle' during its visit to Malmö," Jonson stated.

He added that this incident is a violation of Swedish access regulations and a violation of Swedish airspace.

"This is, of course, serious and irresponsible. The Swedish Armed Forces reacted decisively and professionally, taking countermeasures that disrupted the drone's operation," Jonson noted.

Recall

A serious incident occurred in the Swedish port of Malmö involving a Russian drone and the flagship of the French fleet - the nuclear aircraft carrier "Charles de Gaulle".

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Technology
Social network
NATO
Malmö
Sweden