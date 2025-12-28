$41.930.00
Fatal carbon monoxide poisoning near Kyiv due to a generator in the basement

Kyiv • UNN

 • 284 views

In Brovary, Kyiv region, one person died and another was hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator. The incident occurred in an apartment building where the generator was operating in the basement.

Fatal carbon monoxide poisoning near Kyiv due to a generator in the basement

In the city of Brovary, Kyiv region, one person died and another was hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

"Kyiv region: fatal carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator in the basement," the State Emergency Service reported. 

As clarified by the State Emergency Service in the region, one man died and another was hospitalized as a result of carbon monoxide poisoning.

According to the department, the Rescue Service received a report about people with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning in an apartment building on Symona Petliury Street in Brovary.

"Upon arrival, rescuers found two men in the basement of an apartment on the first floor. The victims were taken out into the fresh air and handed over to medics. Unfortunately, the man born in 1969 could not be saved. Another man, born in 1991, with signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, was hospitalized," the State Emergency Service stated.

"It was preliminarily established that the poisoning occurred due to a violation of safety rules during the use of an electric generator, which was operating in the basement of an apartment building," the report says.

"Carbon monoxide is a silent killer. It is invisible, odorless and tasteless, but deadly even in small concentrations," the State Emergency Service emphasized.

And they also urged to remember the basic rules for using generators, which the State Emergency Service listed:

  • use the generator only outdoors, no closer than 6 m from buildings;
    • it is strictly forbidden to install generators in residential premises, basements, garages, on balconies;
      • do not place the generator near windows, doors and ventilation openings;
        • make sure that exhaust gases do not enter the house;
          • refuel the generator only after it has completely cooled down;
            • install a carbon monoxide detector.

              "Neglecting these rules costs lives," the State Emergency Service emphasizes.

              SocietyHealthCrimes and emergenciesKyiv region
