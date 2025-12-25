Five people hospitalized: in Ternopil region, a family was poisoned by carbon monoxide due to a faulty boiler

A case of mass carbon monoxide poisoning has been recorded in the village of Sukhivtsi, Ternopil Oblast. The incident occurred on December 24, around 8:30 PM, in a private residential building. Among the five victims, two are children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data from the State Emergency Service, the cause of the toxic gas accumulation was a leak in the combustion chamber of a solid fuel boiler. All family members were hospitalized in the intensive care unit. Doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate.

Technical safety measures

Rescuers emphasize the need for regular checks of heating appliances, stoves, and chimneys. Since carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, experts recommend installing special detectors. Also, essential conditions for the safe operation of heating systems include ensuring constant ventilation of premises and refraining from using faulty or homemade heaters.

