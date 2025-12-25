$42.150.05
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Financial Times

Five people hospitalized: in Ternopil region, a family was poisoned by carbon monoxide due to a faulty boiler

Kyiv • UNN

 • 656 views

In Sukhiivtsi village, Ternopil region, five people, including two children, were hospitalized due to carbon monoxide poisoning. The cause was a leaky combustion chamber of a solid fuel boiler.

Five people hospitalized: in Ternopil region, a family was poisoned by carbon monoxide due to a faulty boiler

A case of mass carbon monoxide poisoning has been recorded in the village of Sukhivtsi, Ternopil Oblast. The incident occurred on December 24, around 8:30 PM, in a private residential building. Among the five victims, two are children. This was reported by the State Emergency Service, writes UNN.

Details

According to preliminary data from the State Emergency Service, the cause of the toxic gas accumulation was a leak in the combustion chamber of a solid fuel boiler. All family members were hospitalized in the intensive care unit. Doctors assess the condition of the victims as moderate.

Technical safety measures

Rescuers emphasize the need for regular checks of heating appliances, stoves, and chimneys. Since carbon monoxide is colorless and odorless, experts recommend installing special detectors. Also, essential conditions for the safe operation of heating systems include ensuring constant ventilation of premises and refraining from using faulty or homemade heaters.

Tragedy near Kyiv: family died from carbon monoxide poisoning, 4-year-old boy in critical condition12.12.25, 15:02

Stepan Haftko

Stepan Haftko

